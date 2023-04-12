Daniel Asbury Mixon doesn’t just play the piano.
For him, it is a rhythmic exchange steeped in melodies and beats that bounce off his audience and reflects back on his soul.
“It’s highly spiritual,” he said.
Of course, those who listen in are an essential part of the process.
“I want to take them somewhere else for a while and that’s what I love to do.”
The Harlem-based internationally recognized pianist plans to continue his mission by bringing his musical magic to The Betsy hotel’s 11th Annual Overture to Overtown Jazz Festival in April, which is free to the public.
Mixon, who is serving as The Betsy’s artist-in-residence, is looking forward to the event.
“I feel blessed. And this will be my third time, so whatever I did the first time is working,” said Mixon. “I’m going to bring my best.”
This year the festival will feature an entire network of talented artists who will perform at participating venues that include Lummus Park in Miami Beach, Hampton Art Lovers at the Historic Ward Rooming House in Overtown and Barry University in Miami Shores, as well as in The Betsy’s Lobby Salon.
Carole Ann Taylor, a jazz vocalist and the festival’s co-producer, is happy to see how the event has grown in the past decade.
“Every year we’ve expanded more and more,” she said.
Taylor performs with Mixon and his trio, along with vocalist Kayla Nicole, Friday, April 21, at the Historic Ward Rooming House in Overtown, located at 249 NW Ninth St. Then they’ll perform together again Saturday, April 22, in the Lobby Salon of The Betsy, located at 1440 Ocean Dr. in Miami Beach.
“This year we’re actually having a performance on a daily basis. We’re also including other locations, especially in Overtown, which is known as the Harlem of the South” said Taylor. “And we are excited to work with a couple of venues [there] that will be included in our itinerary for the first time. We’re just joyous about the fabulous musicians that will be performing.”
Following a monthlong tribute, the festival will wrap up with The Betsy’s International Jazz Day programs Sunday, April 30. Tal Cohen, a Miami-based Australian-Israeli pianist who regularly performs at the hotel, will kick off the finale at The Betsy at 11 a.m. Spoken-word artist Rebecca “Butterfly” Vaughns opens for the Melton Mustafa Jr. Quartet on the Ocean Drive Promenade in front of the hotel at 7 p.m., presented in partnership with the city of Miami Beach and the Ocean Drive Association. The Edgar Pantoja Latin Jazz Trio rounds out the activities by playing until 11 p.m.
“It is, what I would call, a communion between Miami Beach and Overtown and the connections that they have had in the past with jazz musicians,” said Taylor.
In fact, it is the examination of the musical roots of this genre – coupled with a closer look at its local flavor – that has helped launch the event.
Deborah Briggs, The Betsy’s vice president of arts and community, recalled how it all began.
“Jonathan (Plutzik, who owns and operates hotel) and I took a tour of Overtown about 10 years ago with some folks that were wanting to bring attention to the jazz history in Overtown,” said Briggs. “It was then that I really learned about the rich history of Overtown as it relates to jazz.”
The hotel already had begun its jazz program at that time.
“So that first year, we brought in singers from Overtown. And three of them came in and stayed at The Betsy. We invited all sorts of students in the jazz programs at the colleges because we wanted to celebrate their stories and let them perform,” said Briggs.
Organizers also recognize how much Overtown has cemented its role in history since it was a well-known refuge for artists like Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Lena Horne and Josephine Baker. Black musicians and artists of the era were all affected by segregation laws that made it illegal for them to remain on Miami Beach after their performances.
“It was a beautiful history between the communities of Miami Beach and Overtown but there were some realities as to why Overtown came about, because Black musicians couldn’t sleep in Miami Beach,” said Briggs. “So, we wanted to revisit it in a positive way.”
Their efforts have not been in vain.
“It has grown in the past 10 years from five performances to what it is this year, which is 48 performances, most of them on Miami Beach, but some of them in Overtown. And we’re sharing musicians back and forth,” said Briggs. “We’re revisiting that legacy and celebrating it.”
Mixon believes that the cultural and historical elements of the genre are something that should be passed on to future generations.
“United States of America needs to embrace this music and promote it for our children,” he said. “Our children need to know about Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Count Basie, Frank Foster and the big bands – Art Blakely and the Jazz Messengers and Louis Armstrong. It’s very, very important that children know the history of this music. They don’t have to be a musician, but they need to know that this music was born in the United States and that this is our music.”
Plutzik believes that the festival plays a part in passing on that tradition. He has seen firsthand how it has affected those who just happen to be in the immediate area.
“What I really revel in is watching the people who discover the concert by walking by,” he said. “And to see these young people of all ages and all colors stopping and suddenly spending 45 minutes listening to people that, if they had seen (them) on a program, I’m not sure they would have said, ‘Yeah I might go to that concert.’ Our hope is that people come in and discover it.”
Visual arts are part of the multidisciplinary aspect of the festival. The Betsy Orb, a work of public art installed in the passageway between Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue, will display a projection curated by Miami’s collaboARTive. It will feature a visual montage of historic photographs and images of artwork by Overtown artists of today Thursday, April 20, from 7-11 p.m.
For a full list of performances throughout the month of April, visit TheBetsyHotel.com/overture-to-overtown.
ArtburstMiami.com is a nonprofit source of theater, dance, visual arts, music and performing arts news.