Skymeter Roberts, a mother of two adult children, is learning how to parent again. When the opportunity to foster her young nephews, Joshua and Israel, presented itself in 2021, she knew she wanted to do things differently this time.
“There was a lot of things going on at their house at the time, so the system stepped in and took the oldest child first,” she explained. “I had the youngest since birth. As an aunt, a mother and woman, I said I wasn’t going to let my nephews go into the system.”
Raising a child in the last century is far different than raising them in today’s society, Roberts said.
“The rules have changed completely and my situation is different from other parenting situations,” she told The Miami Times, emphasizing a commitment to embrace a gentle parenting style where therapy is encouraged.
Determined to seek support on her guardianship journey, she turned to Empowering Youth Inc. (EYI), a one-stop shop for parenting and family resources, and never looked back.
EYI, a nonprofit funded by The Children’s Trust, Miami Foundation and Community Development Block Grant dollars, is on a mission to empower at-risk youth and families in Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Opa-locka and surrounding areas through mentoring, education and counseling.
The organization provides various services, such as its parenting program, to support healthy child development and enhance parent-child relationships, after-school programs and summer camps, private school and child care at the Pink and Blue Children’s Academy in Opa-locka, and a Family & Neighborhood Support Partnership program for children and youth up to age 18.
Free transportation and bus cards to EYI service sites are provided to eliminate transportation-related barriers.
Through the parenting program, parents with children up to age 12 participate in free home-based or group parenting education classes for 12 weeks. They receive training and instruction on numerous topics related to caring for a child, while children receive age-specific workbooks.
“At the end of the day, this is still a learning process for me, but the parenting program has been really helpful. There’s a lot I’ve learned,” said Roberts, who enrolled 1-year-old Joshua in the academy where he learned to walk.
Nakita Edwards, who is also enrolled in the parenting program, agrees.
“The program helps me a lot and gives me a lot of resources when it comes to raising kids all over again. My own children are much older,” said Edwards, who is a foster parent to a niece.
She says the counseling and therapy sessions available through the program have been the most impactful.
“Being a young single mom with no type of resources while your children are going through different emotions and transitions and you don’t know what to say to them is hard,” said Edwards. “Especially when they don’t know how to express themselves.”
A bulk of EYI’s parenting program referrals come in through Miami-Dade County Public Schools or 211.
When parents register for the parenting program, they are provided with an assessment with more than 40 questions about the parent’s upbringing, income and parenting style, and about 12 questions specific to their child’s behavior and personality.
“Based on that assessment, we set individual goals,” said Andrea Wanza, EYI’s executive director. “The evidence-based model that we use is the Nurturing Parenting Program. The facilitators are all certified in the Nurturing Parenting model.”
“At the end of the program, we want to see progress,” said Katrina Martin, EYI parenting program coordinator. “That’s what it’s all about. The issues we started with, we set goals for them and make sure those goals are accomplished at the end.”
The classes are tailored to each parent and child’s needs. Martin and a group of other facilitators work hands-on with parents to create an environment for all parties to thrive.
The sessions can vary from teaching parents how to properly fill out legal documents for their child, changing diapers, learning how to bathe the child, and lessons on coping with anxiety, stress, learning disorders and understanding the root causes of bad behaviors and how to address them.
“It’s really a relief because you don’t have to struggle or feel depressed like you’re doing something wrong because you can’t get your kid to talk and don’t know what is going on with them,” said Edwards. “This program allows them to open up through the counseling sessions, where they can express themselves without me forcing them to.”
Ashante Deris, a mother of three who signed up for the parenting sessions and enrolled two of her children in additional EYI programs, says the parenting program helped her develop behavioral strategies to help her daughter manage ADHD and perform well inside and outside the classroom.
“When my daughter first came here, I used to have problems with her attitude,” said Deris. “When she started the program at Pink and Blue, it’s like I had a totally different child. She went from getting Ds and Fs to becoming an A and B student. There were also a lot of things I didn’t know about and had questions on because this was my first time raising a child with ADHD.”
Deris said she also turned to EYI to successfully potty-train her 4-year-old son.
“I grew up here in this area and I’m a product of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, so I wanted to bring resources back to the community in which I grew up,” said Wanza. “It’s a pleasure to be able to help families in a tangible way, especially through our FNSP program where people may have nothing and are on their way to be evicted but we have the ability to help them.”
The parenting program has served families in economically disadvantaged Black, Caribbean and Latin American households for the past six years. In October, it will expand to serve parents with middle- and high school-aged children.
A $116 million commitment from The Children’s Trust over the course of five years will keep the counseling programs, and similar programming offered by 44 other service providers in Miami-Dade County, running for years to come.
“The Children’s Trust has graciously funded a lot of our programs as one of our major funders,” said Wanza.