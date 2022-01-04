A new poll reveals that parents continue to express “legitimate concerns” about violence in schools, increased bullying and a lack of mental health resources.
Alarmingly, the poll released by the National Parents Union found that 59% of parents are very or extremely concerned about how schools are teaching race and diversity.
In addition, “Many Black parents are worried that schools are being harsher on students of color compared to white students,” researchers noted in the poll.
The National Parents Union is a network of parent organizations and grassroots activists committed to improving the quality of life for children and families in the United States.
Conducted from Nov. 19-23, the survey included 1,233 parents who are also registered voters.
Researchers found that 84% of the parents polled are concerned about how schools address the threat of violence, and 59% identified increased bullying or violence in school as a significant issue.
About 52% said student mental health after coping with the pandemic is a significant issue, as well.
“It is incumbent on schools to do something about these issues, especially given the federal funds available. It’s not rocket science,” said Keri Rodrigues, co-founder and president of the National Parents Union, in a statement. “Rather than repaint a football field, first, make sure that there are enough counselors to help students cope with mental health issues.”
The poll also asked parents who responded that they were concerned about the threat of violence, which worries them the most.
Their three most pressing concerns are:
· Schools not having enough counselors, psychologists or social workers to work with students (44%)
· Schools not having resources to keep weapons out of schools (42%)
· Schools not having school resource officers or police accessible on campus (39%)
Further, 59% of parents are extremely or very concerned about how schools are teaching race and diversity; among Black parents, 69% share this sentiment, which drops slightly to 67% among Hispanic parents.
Of the overall number of parents who are at least somewhat concerned (79%):
· 78% are concerned about how schools are handling disciplinary issues
· Nearly half (46%) of Black parents who said they are concerned about how schools are handling disciplinary issues are worried that schools are harsher on students of color compared to white students
· 38% of parents trust Democrats to do a better job of handling education, 31% trust Republicans, 14% trust both equally and 11% trust neither
“These findings underscore the importance of the very thing we have been imploring school leaders across the country to do – listen to the parents in your community,” Rodrigues stated.