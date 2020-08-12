A child’s imagination is endless. No matter how you grew up, you once experienced the creativity that knows no bounds.
Maybe you wanted to be an astronaut, a singer, the president, but your aspirations were nothing short of amazing. Sometimes those aspirations are hilarious and as a kid, we may not realize the nature of our comments. I recall my 4-year-old brother declaring he would be married at 9. But that’s part of the beauty of childhood, being able to dream with no restrictions.
As adults tasked with raising and mentoring future generations, it is important to encourage children to have those dreams, no matter how difficult they are to achieve. Thankfully, for those raising young Black children, there are many role models for them to look up to, Michelle Obama being one of them.
Parker Curry and her mother Jessica Curry teamed up to share the young girl’s, now 5, inspiration from Michelle Obama.
A normal trip to the museum for Parker Curry brought out the dreamer in her. The book details how Parker went to the museum with her family and her best friend. While enjoying the field trip, a captivating portrait of Michelle Obama snatched Parker’s attention.
As Brittany Jackson beautifully illustrated, Parker was frozen, staring at someone who looked just like her. Entranced in the painting of the former first lady, Parker’s curiosity peaked asking who the lady was. In learning of Michelle Obama, Parker could only call her a queen.
Millions of girls like Parker, with that rich brown skin, see Obama in the same way. Just like Parker, when they see the Harvard graduate, they see a future with countless possibilities.
This book is a great read, a necessary read, for any young girl with dreams bigger than imaginable. For those with girls, this is the perfect story to show them a strong Black woman, and that they can be that same woman. Parker Curry is proving that no age, is too young to start that track.