Pioneering mezzo-soprano Grace Bumbry has died at age 86. Bumbry had a stroke on a plane 15 minutes before landing in New York Oct. 20 to attend her induction into Opera America’s Opera Hall of Fame. She was treated in New York for approximately six weeks before returning to Europe, where she died on Sunday.
Bumbry was born in St. Louis in 1937 to a school teacher and railroad porter. She sang in her high school choir and won a talent contest sponsored by radio station KMOX that included a scholarship to the St. Louis Institute of Music, but was denied admission because she was Black.
She sang on CBS’s “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” then attended Boston University College of Fine Arts and Northwestern, where she met soprano Lotte Lehmann, who became her mentor and teacher at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Bumbry was inspired by opera when her mother took her to a recital of Marian Anderson’s, the American contralto who in 1955 became the first Black singer at New York’s Metropolitan Opera.
Bumbry was among the winners of the 1958 Met National Council Auditions. That same year, she had a recital debut in Paris and made her Paris Opéra debut in 1960 as Amneris in “Aida.”
Throughout a career that spanned more than three decades, she sang on the world’s top stages and became part of a generation of acclaimed Black opera singers that included Leontyne Price, Shirley Verrett, George Shirley, Reri Grist and Martina Arroyo.
“I remember being discriminated against in the United States, so why should it be any different in Germany?” Bumbry told St. Louis Magazine in 2021. “I knew that I had to get up there and show them what I’m about. When we were in high school, our teachers – and my parents, of course – taught us that you are no different than anybody else. You are not better than anybody and you are not lesser than anybody. You have to do your best all the time.”
Bumbry’s final full opera at the Met was at Amneris in Verdi’s “Aida” Nov. 3, 1986, though she did return a decade later for the James Levine 25th anniversary gala to sing “Mon coeur s’ouvre à ta voix (Softly awakes my heart)” from Saint-Saëns’ “Samson et Dalila.”
Met general manager Peter Gelb said “opera will be forever in her debt for the pioneering role she played as one of the first great African American stars.”
Memorials are being planned for Vienna and New York.