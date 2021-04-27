Your teeth got a good workout with all that bubble gum.
Yep, as a kid, you wanted those certain hard to find, favorite-player baseball cards, but you didn't want to be wasteful. Because you'd do anything to get the cards, you spent your change, hoped you'd be lucky and you chewed a lot of gum. But in “Comeback Season: My Unlikely Story of Friendship with the Greatest Living Negro League Baseball Players" by Cam Perron with Nick Chiles, the best things don't come in a pack. It all started with coins.
When Perron was a little boy, his grandfather introduced him to coin collecting by taking him to a local Massachusetts flea market, where the boy learned that collectible things had stories behind them. That got him fired up about antiques, comic books, baseball cards and music memorabilia. Other kids his age might have thought his hobbies were odd, but Perron didn't care; he was always more interested in what adults had to say than what his peers thought.
Perron had a variety of interests throughout childhood. He loved playing hockey and dabbled in Little League, but writes that adults ruined his fun in the games. At about the time he entered middle school, Red Sox fever hit his Boston-area hometown and he talked his mom into indulging his love of the team’s memorabilia. One day he took notice of baseball cards for Negro League players, and his curiosity led him to research the stories behind the organization; individual players caught his fancy and, with the eagerness of the 12-year-old that he was, the white boy from Boston picked up the phone and called to talk with Black players that were years older than he by decades.
Astoundingly, Perron became friends with those men, and he began making a name for himself among Negro League players for finding information they thought was lost forever – information that brought recognition, reconnection and, for some of baseball's most talented, financial refuge.
"Comeback Season" is a good book that speaks to the heart of every former little boy with a fist full of baseball cards and an eye on a good deal. Hobbyists will completely understand what Perron writes about the “hunt” and why it's almost the best part of collecting, and his tales of accumulation will thrill anyone who's relished the nail-biting anticipation of finding that one elusive thing in a surprise place.
The greater appeal of this book, though, starts when Perron quiets himself and lets Negro Leaguers talk. Readers who come to this book to learn about Black baseball players in the Jim Crow era are treated to remembrances from these men, in their own words, and their stories and heartfelt appreciation just can't be missed. Perron includes a brief but helpful history of Negro League ball early on, but really – look for the players' personal tales.
The book reads faster than one-two-three innings, so celebrate America’s favorite pastime with "Comeback Season," enjoy great memories and root for the home team.
"Comeback Season: My Unlikely Story of Friendship with the Greatest Living Negro League Baseball Players" by Cam Perron with Nick Chiles, foreword by Hank Aaron. 272 pages. Gallery Books. $27.