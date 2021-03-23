Acclaimed soprano Angela Brown, who recently performed “Opera ... From a Sistah's Point of View” at the Historic Hampton House presented by Florida Grand Opera, has just launched season two of a free podcast called “Melanated Moments in Classical Music.” It spotlights works by, for, and about Black people, and was named Best Black Music Podcast of 2020 by the Black Podcasting Awards.
“I’m excited about Season Two because we interview and talk about some heavy hitters in the world of music. We explore musicians that are well-versed in a myriad of styles – opera, art songs, TV and film scores, spirituals and more. But all will be tied up with a neat, musical, melanated, classical bow,” said Brown, who co-hosts the podcast with pianist and music sociologist Joshua Thompson.
Season Two features present-day icons of film and television scoring, a historic luminary who championed civil rights with the power of her voice and a recent Pulitzer Prize winner. The eight 15-to-20-minute episodes salute Anthony McGill, Anthony Davis, Marian Anderson, Moses Hogan, Ignatius Sancho, Laura Karpman, Ric’key Pageot, Robert Dett and Everett McCorvey. Not every episode includes an interview, but every episode features a musical work for, by, or about Black people. In the first two weeks, the podcast has already reached 69 countries and 879 cities.
The official promotional partners of the podcast series are CAAPA, the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts, and Morning Brown Inc., and is made possible by The Indianapolis Foundation, a Central Indiana Community Foundation affiliate.
