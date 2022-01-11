If you were born before 1970, then you know the significance of Sidney Poitier.
In the 1960s the NBA and NFL were integrating. Neither league was more than 60% Black, the way it is now. There wasn’t a multitude of talented Black or Hispanic actors in movies or on television. You could count on one hand the number of working minority actors.
There were no Black producers, directors and production companies. There were no Black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. I did not know of any Black millionaires. So in those days, Sidney Poitier was an anomaly. He was Black actor getting lead roles in major movies that were addressing issues of race.
For my parents, his landmark movie was “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” which touched on a Black and white couple in the 1960s, when interracial relationships were unthinkable and – until 1967 – literally against the law (until Loving v. Virginia decreed that all state anti-miscegenation laws were unconstitutional).
My father was the product of a mixed marriage. He told me stories about people spitting on his mother because she married a Black man.
For me, it was “To Sir, with Love.” I was 7 years old when I first saw it, and his role as a great teacher that inspired his students hit a nerve in me. During that era, I was integrating a southern school in Virginia, and all of the Black students were moved to the “slow class.” What was interesting about the move was that the only Jewish kid in my class came with us.
The two of us didn’t fully understand the move, but we knew it was wrong because we were always vying for who got a perfect score on our homework and tests, and were by far the smartest two kids in our second grade class. Needless to say, I did not have an inspiring and nurturing teacher.
Poitier was, in the words of my father, a “super Negro.” He had to be three times better than his contemporaries just to get a role. He had to live a clean and scandal-free life. Yet, he managed to “stay Black” and was out fundraising for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement. He was always the only Black person in the room and he took the press corps to task for solely questioning him on his race and race issues, and not looking at him as a whole person.
He was role model to me because, growing up and even as an adult, I was often the only Black person in the room and was somehow supposed to be the voice of all things Black. This was most prevalent in high school when my teachers would ask me pointedly, “How did Black people feel?” I wanted to say that I felt XYZ, but could not speak for the very diverse and numerous Black race. As an adult, I frequently speak up for Black people, particularly when I am fighting to get more African Americans on the bench.
Poitier was a member of a great generation. A generation that lived through three major wars, integration, race riots, the death of MLK, and the election of President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris. He was an undeniable trailblazer and a role model for all.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.