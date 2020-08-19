Four words: “I Am A Man.” So simple, yet so powerful.
The message – inscribed on a sign – stands out and stands tall in a black-and-white photograph on display in the outdoor plaza at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA). It is large enough for all to see while walking or driving along Northeast 125th St.
It’s part of “Art on the Plaza” programming, a way for the museum to continue to share art, even as it remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I Am A Man,” a work by Miami Herald photographer Carl Juste, shows Elmore Nickelberry, who was part of the Memphis sanitation workers’ strike of 1968, and his son, Terence, who is also with the City of Memphis sanitation department. The younger Nickelberry is pictured holding up a sign, representative of the ones carried by sanitation workers during their 65-day strike, in response to on-the-job safety concerns after two workers were crushed to death in the barrel of a sanitation truck.
The image perfectly echoes our current times, with the Black Lives Matter movement and recent passing of civil rights activist and Congressman John Lewis.
“If you ever felt disenfranchised or a sense of injustice, this image honors that, and also the memory and the legacy of the late John Lewis … All of it speaks to a greater truth,” Juste said.
Arriving at that image was no simple task for Juste or his fellow Herald journalist, columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. In fact, it took more than a decade to bring the project to life.
Speaking to the Black experience
In 2008, when they realized Barack Obama would most likely be the presidential nominee, “we thought if he got elected, it would show how far African Americans had come as opposed to 40 years ago,” said Pitts Jr., referring to the 40th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination and the sanitation workers’ strike. King was assassinated the day after he addressed the Memphis strikers.
For Juste, it was all about timing and wanting to capture the importance of the moment in 2008 when Obama was elected president.
“[At the time], my wife was pregnant, and it was right in the middle of the election cycle. I was talking to my parents and I told them, ‘A Black president, that’s amazing.’ That’s something neither my father nor mother thought was possible,” said Juste, who was born in Haiti.
Just as important, he felt, was the fact that his son would be able to say that a Black man had been president in his lifetime.
“I felt this had such a profound meaning in my life. I wondered how it would feel for African Americans who lived in the South … and how much more that feeling must have transferred to them,” Juste said. “As an immigrant myself, born in Haiti, I was fighting a similar fight. We both shared the same commonality of dignity and respect and our Afro heritage. Although I am of mixed descent, I claim them all.”
Together, Juste and Pitts Jr. decided to embark on a journey to document their idea.
“The initial plan was to travel the country and take two weeks and spend time talking to African American men,” Pitts, Jr. said. “We wanted to talk to imposing figures like Shaquille O’Neal and others of his stature, as well as with the sanitation workers. However, due to budget constraints, the trip got whittled down to three days in Memphis, so the focus shifted entirely to the sanitation workers’ strike and Dr. King’s assassination.”
There is no one else Juste wanted on the journey with him more than Pitts Jr.
“I saw all these things intersecting at this poignant juncture, time and moment, and I couldn’t think of anyone else that I’d want to work with on this because he spoke to the African American experience, and I spoke to the immigrant experience,” Juste said.
Striking a Nerve
Together, the pair spoke with many of the men who had taken part in the 1968 strike. Those conversations struck a nerve with both of them, bringing to light the importance of their movement – but also, a sorrowful reality.
“It made me kind of sad because their strike really wasn’t much of a victory, seeing that they’re not well-treated and don’t have a pension. They deserve better,” Pitts Jr. said. “I’m seeing a 70-year-old man who is still hauling sanitation, and he doesn’t see retirement coming to him. He should have some kind of dignity.”
Getting the men to open up was no easy task, said Pitts Jr., “because these men are not extremely sophisticated or in touch with their feelings. They want to talk, they just aren’t spill-your-guts kind of guys.”
For some, speaking up dredged up old wounds. Pitts Jr. said some cried while being interviewed.
“You find those deep wells of emotion in all of them. If you dig, you will find these guys,” he said.
Juste photographed multiple men from the strike, but he chose this particular image of Nickelberry for a reason.
“I did photograph every single one of them, but it was wonderful to see Nickelberry and his son, Terence, who is also a sanitation worker, to show how it went from one generation to the other … I think Mr. Nickelberry gave us a gift, I’m just a conduit. I feel both the museum and Mr. Nickelberry have offered the community a memory of the past but also a promise. The photo is a description of how he felt and who he is, and it’s a declaration that he is a man, something he couldn’t say in 1968 without repercussions, both physically and socially …
“Seeing this displayed puts an exclamation point on that statement,” Juste added. “This is a reminder for all of us – not just Black men, but all of us – that we can declare what we are. That we are human and are important. We’re not props, and I think that’s a lesson for all of us.”
Said Pitts Jr., “I think that picture is just a piece of poetry.”
“I Am A Man” is on display at MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami. Anyone who takes a selfie with the photograph is invited to tag Juste’s Instagram: @cpj_is_here.