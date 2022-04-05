It’s a busy month at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and its sister venue, The Parker. The beloved performing arts locations are welcoming a wide variety of outstanding local and national artists, of different genres and styles.
Here are four must-see shows kicking off the spring season in the coming weeks, from concerts to family entertainment to musicals and more.
History repeats itself
Travel back in time with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox April 8 to listen to some of modern music’s biggest hits in the classical styles of the Roaring ’20s and bygone eras. The group, led by pianist Bradlee, features an ensemble of multitalented singers and musicians that are making a return to live music after the onset of the pandemic.
Over the past decade, Postmodern Jukebox has grown from a viral sensation into a worldwide juggernaut. The group has amassed more than five million YouTube subscribers, who clocked in to watch reimagined contemporary pop, rock and R&B hits in vintage styles – from doo-wop to Motown to glam metal. Its most recent videos have included a film noir-era jazz version of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal,” a ’50s-style remake of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” and a classic soul ballad take on “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon. Since embarking on a touring career in 2014, the group has performed on bigger and bigger stages around the globe. This time around, it’s touring across the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Europe.
And no two shows are ever the same – the ensemble is often joined by surprise guests to make each concert unique and unpredictable, making for one of the most thrilling live music experiences night after night. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker. Tickets currently start at $37.50, with VIP packages available.
Inclusive talent showcase
On April 9, South Florida’s very own Jerris “QUICKThePoet” Evans will take the Broward Center stage once more to present a lively experience suitable for all ages – the FutureFLOristicFUNclusion Experience. The poet, motivational speaker and comedian will be joined by devoted advocate Yesse Leyva of Disability Programs & Training, in partnership with his Quick2Love Foundation, to feature and highlight the talent of Black and Indigenous people of color whose hard work and creative abilities go beyond your imagination. In light of National Autism Awareness Month, artists with disabilities will also showcase their talents to the crowd.
Catch live music, arts, spoken-word performances and a fashion show hosted by this inaugural partnership at the Abdo New River Room in Fort Lauderdale at 6 p.m. Tickets are $34.99; seating options are limited.
A taste for musical gumbo
Then enjoy an evening of high-octane performances April 13 by New Orleans super sensation the Dirty Dozen Brass Band in this Gold Coast Jazz series act. Branded a world-famous music machine, the seven-member ensemble has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a unique blend of genres including bebop, jazz, funk, R&B and soul.
The band has celebrated more than 40 years since its founding during the Social Aid and Pleasure Club Scene in 1977 of performing – or serving – a “musical gumbo” around the globe, and today is recognized as a pioneer of the modern brass band movement. With more than 12 studio albums and collaborations with a range of artists from Modest Mouse to Norah Jones, don’t miss the special sounds of the talented Roger Lewis (vocals/baritone sax), Tevarri Huff-Boone (vocals/tenor sax), Gregory Davis (vocals/trumpet), Kirk Joseph (sousaphone), TJ Norris (vocals/trombone), Julian Addison (drums) and Takeshi Shimmura (guitar) at the Amaturo Theater at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $65.
Embrace your “Femuline” side
Also on April 13, Todrick Hall is bringing his bold and unapologetic Femuline Tour to Fort Lauderdale’s Lillian S. Wells Hall to celebrate his latest album release, “Femuline.” Most recently, you’ve seen him come in second place as The Bull on “The Masked Singer” and on Season 3 of “Celebrity Big Brother.” Now, the multifaceted performer will be joined onstage by his dancers for an electric performance embodying his larger-than-life persona.
There’s really nothing the Texas native can’t do. He sings, dances, writes music, choreographs, acts and even appeared on Broadway. His career has been riding high since his appearance on “American Idol” in 2010 and his growing social media following – more than 3.5 million YouTube subscribers and 740 million channel views. Hall has music available on all streaming platforms, occasionally judges on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and was featured as dance captain on the BBC’s “Greatest Dancer.”
The Femuline Tour comes after the entertainer faced criticism during his time on “Celebrity Big Brother” earlier this year due to comments he made toward other cast members, especially model Shanna Moakler.
“I am a human being … I’m not always nice, not always kind nor have I ever claimed to be,” he wrote on Instagram last month. “I’m very flawed, I’m a work in progress, but that’s the beauty of being human. I have made a ton of mistakes in my life and I will continue to make mistakes, some publicly and some privately.”
The show is at 8 p.m. and is not suitable for children due to its adult language and content. Tickets start at $45.50; VIP access and meet-and-greet packages available.
For more information on these as well as other shows you might want to see, visit BrowardCenter.org/events.