A land of contradictions from the outset, the United States was founded by enslavers who spoke passionately and eloquently about liberty, freedom and justice for all. But “all” was limited to men of European ancestry who were wealthy enough to own land, and the Constitution’s protections did not apply to most of the people living in this country for most of its history – at least not in full.
Women – about 50% of the population – were not included in this nation’s concept of “all,” nor were millions of enslaved people and, for a long time, their offspring. The descendants of the original inhabitants of the U.S. were commonly excluded from the promise of our America, as were many immigrants, ethnic groups, LGBTQ+ people and religious minorities.
Despite the work that remains to be done, all of those groups and many others now enjoy freedoms that had to be hard won – won through the courts, through the court of public opinion, through mass demonstrations, through legislation, through boycotts and, in many cases, through martyrdom.
Fighting to expand the definition of “all” requires powerless people to challenge the power structures that benefit from their status as second-class citizens. They often do it at great risk to their jobs, their reputations, their homes and their lives. Even so, brave advocates and activists fought the good fight in every state. Each state has a unique story to tell about the epic struggles for civil rights that were waged there, as well as those that are ongoing.
In honor of Black History Month, here is a tiny sliver of lesser-known defining moments in the fight for civil rights, beginning with one in the Sunshine State.
A sea change starts in a Florida swimming pool
On June 18, 1964, civil rights activists went into the whites-only pool of a segregated motel in St. Augustine, a hotbed of racial strife in Florida. The motel’s owner, James Brock, responded by pouring deadly muriatic acid into the water. Although the incident is largely forgotten now, it caused national outrage and helped to end an 83-day Senate filibuster on the Civil Rights Act, which was passed the very next day.
Idaho beats the country to the punch
Idaho has a long, proud and often overlooked history of important civil rights achievements dating back to mask-ban laws that challenged the Ku Klux Klan at the height of the group’s power in the 1920s. Idaho’s finest moment, however, came in 1961, when the state passed a comprehensive civil rights bill three years before the U.S. as a whole.
Iowa advances in 1868
Iowa’s long record as a pioneering state for civil rights can be traced to 1868, just three years after the close of the Civil War. That year, Iowa lawmakers – all white men – outlawed segregation in schools nearly 90 years before Brown v. the Board of Ed and granted Black men the right to vote. As in so much of the country, however, the laws rarely matched the realities on the ground for Black Americans in Iowa, many of whom remained both separate and unequal for generations.
New Jersey provides a blueprint for the future
In many ways, the modern civil rights movement can be traced to New Jersey, where a generation before, the Garden State’s influential Black professional community won early gains more significant than those won by activists in any other state in America. Their efforts led to the New Jersey Civil Rights Act of 1949, which became a model for the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
A child gets a burger in Oklahoma
In 1958, 13 African American children ages 6-13 and their teacher, Clara Luper, sat in shifts for two days at a segregated lunch counter at Katz Drug Store in Oklahoma City. Refusing to leave until they’d been served, they were verbally abused, spit on, and had drinks, food and even hot grease spilled on them by angry crowds until an employee caved in and served a hamburger to one of the children. The moment is remembered as one of the earliest uses of sit-ins as acts of nonviolent protest and civil disobedience.