The Overtown CRA’s vision to position the area as a food and entertainment destination moves closer to fruition this week with the Dec. 3 opening of Red Rooster Overtown, featuring internationally acclaimed celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson.
The project encompasses the adaptive reuse and rehabilitation of the former Clyde Killens Pool Hall building in the historic Overtown neighborhood. The Red Rooster restaurant is a critical step in transforming the district into a destination that highlights Overtown’s history and culture. It is also the first expansion of the Red Rooster restaurant brand and entertainment venue in the United States. The venue completed renovations in February 2020 and it will now officially open its doors to the public this week, but has already brought a measure of recognition to the area.
The Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (SEOPW CRA) was recently honored with the Outstanding Rehabilitation, Reuse Project award for Red Rooster Overtown by the Florida Redevelopment Association (FRA).
The FRA Awards are presented each year at the association’s annual conference and recognize outstanding achievement in a variety of categories, from annual reports to cultural enhancement. Judges are selected by FRA and represent various organizations and sectors from around the state.
“We’re immensely honored and grateful to have received this award,” said Cornelius Shiver, SEOPW CRA’s executive director. “We could not have accomplished this project without the support of our leadership and our community.”
The mission of SEOPW CRA is to enhance the quality of life of residents within its redevelopment area by expanding the tax base, creating job opportunities, increasing accessibility to quality affordable housing opportunities, and promoting social and economic growth by fostering safe neighborhoods. The SEOPW CRA is one of three community redevelopment agencies within the boundaries of the City of Miami.