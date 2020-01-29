Kobe Bean Bryant was born on Aug. 23, 1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was the son of former NBA player Joe “Jellybean” Bryant. He attended Lower Merion High School in Pennsylvania and was the top high-school basketball player in the country. When Kobe Bryant graduated high school, he declared for the 1996 NBA draft, forgoing his college eligibility and was selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the 13th overall pick. The Hornets then traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bryant played six minutes, finishing with 0 points, 1 rebound, 0 assists, 1 block, 0 steals, 1 turnover, and 1 foul and just 1 field goal attempt in his first game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He would score his first point two days later in a game against the Knicks and finished with just one point in three minutes of playing time. It would take four games for him to score in double figures and 25 games until he had his first 20-point game. Many could say that Bryant had a slow start to his NBA career but he turned out to be better than expected.
The 81-point game happened against the Toronto Raptors in 2006 and that was the second-most points ever scored in a game in NBA History.
Bryant was the creator of Mamba Mentality. You may ask what is Mamba Mentality, and in Bryant’s owns words, he stated: "To sum up what Mamba Mentality is, it means to be able to constantly try to be the best version of yourself, that is what the mentality is. It's a constant quest to try to better today than you were yesterday."
There were Christmas Day games vs. LeBron James, fourth-quarter thrillers against Dwyane Wade and memorable matchups against Shaquille O’Neal, who was his former teammate, with whom he won three championships in Los Angeles (2000-2002).
Whenever Kobe played the Miami Heat it was always exciting. Each matchup against Miami was filled with wins and losses, but it was the losses that brought the Mamba Mentality out of Bryant. On March 10, 2011, after a 94-88 loss to the Miami Heat, it was well past midnight and Bryant worked out on the Heat's home floor for over 75 minutes in front of a group of reporters. After the workout, he held a mini-press conference, stating that he was frustrated with his play against the Heat and wanted to improve his game.
Bryant said the extra work was "not a big deal" to him and that he had basketball courts near his home back in California that he sometimes goes to after home games. He had no problem sacrificing a night out in South Beach for a night in the gym, either.
Bryant ultimately ended his career record under .500 vs. the Miami Heat with a 16-17 overall record.
On April 13, 2016, in his last game as a professional basketball player, Bryant scored 60 points in a memorable game against the Utah Jazz.
For 20 years, Bryant showed loyalty by staying with one franchise and never leaving. Bryant was a 5-time NBA Champion; 2-time NBA Finals MVP; 18-time NBA All-Star; 4-time All-Star MVP; 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist; NBA MVP; Academy Award winner; a father; and a husband.
When the Los Angeles Lakers raised No. 8 and No. 24 to the rafters on Dec. 19, 2017, Bryant became the first player in NBA history to have two numbers retired by a team.
He was plagued by injuries throughout his career but had the perseverance and tenacity to fight back – to always compete, to always show his grit. He transcended the sports world and was more than just an athlete.
In 2018, Bryant was the first professional athlete and the first Black person to win an Oscar for best animated short film titled, “Dear Basketball.”
The world stopped when it heard and learned the news about the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. The legend was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 with his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant and seven other passengers near Calabasas, California as they were on their way to a basketball game for Gianna.
Back in December 2019, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the highly anticipated list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2020 and that list included Bryant. He was expected to be named a Basketball Hall of Famer unanimously but this time it will be posthumously. The enshrinement ceremony will take place in Springfield, Massachusetts, Aug. 29.