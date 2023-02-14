With one of the largest collections of paintings by Haitian artists of the 20th century, Florida International University’s Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum has unveiled a new exhibition coinciding with Black History Month that showcases works by Haitian-born artists and those in the diaspora.
“Everything, Earth and Sky,” curated by Amy Galpin, is an exhibition depicting the use of physical space in Haiti amidst political uprising, day-to-day activities, and cultural and religious ceremonies. Settings portrayed in the selected pieces range from schools, government buildings and communal plazas to bodies of water and graveyards used for Vodou and other folkloric traditions.
“Our main interest was to highlight our permanent art collection,” said Yady Rivero, the museum’s assistant curator. “In our permanent collection, we have over 6,000 objects and roughly 400 are Haitian artworks.”
A reception held earlier this month at the museum, with a live performance by multidisciplinary Haitian artist Inez Barlatier, heralded the exhibition’s unveiling.
“It’s very beautiful that FIU, as a national educational institute, decided to open its doors to a culture that is not spoken about enough,” said Mark Delmont, a Little Haiti-based artist of Haitian and Jamaican ancestry who was commissioned for the exhibition.
Delmont produced two pieces: “This Land Knows Commerce,” an 8′ x 12′ carpet with a painted ariel-view map of a commercial district in Haiti, and “A Mountain in Belladere,” a painting that depicts the merchants and residents of that same bustling area.
Placing the faces of four historical figures of the Haitian Revolution atop his painted mountain, he envisions Haiti’s own version of Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Appearing from left to right is Catherine Flon, a seamstress who sewed Haiti’s flag, male Voudo priest Dutty Boukman, General Toussaint Louverture, and Emperor Jean-Jacques Dessalines.
Both of Delmont’s works were inspired by a recent visit to Belladere, a mountainous commune in Haiti.
“What I saw was very different from Miami, where the land is flat,” he said. “In that particular city, I saw all this traffic get bottlenecked into this small balloon of commerce. And it was an amazing use of space. Everything you could find was within that two-mile radius. It was poetic and beautiful.”
The former contractor and musician said the exhibition was particularly important to him because it provided an opportunity to display the island nation in a new and positive light, focusing on what its people have instead of what they lack.
“Haiti is a place famously known for its perseverance and fighting, but in my eyes Haitian people are just existing and trying to make the best of what they have available to them,” said Delmont. “They were left to dry by their oppressors, but they still found a way to exist.
“I feel like the situation in Haiti is often highlighted, but the people are not talked about and the beauty of Haiti is not shown. The people are bright and buoyant. So I wanted to create something that’s colorful and shows the synchronicity of Haiti.”
Other creatives who contributed to the exhibition include Vanessa Charlot, Edouard Duval-Carrié, Mark Fleuridor, Madjeen Isaac, Abigail Lucien and Asser Saint-Val. Paintings from the museum’s collection by Gerard Fortuné, Alexandre Gregoire, Maxan Jean-Louis, Eddy Myrthil and Fritzner Obner are also part of the exhibition.
“I think that having an array of voices from the Haitian diaspora that are speaking to the multiplicities of Haiti provides a real and in-depth look at what Haiti is like,” said Charlot, a photographer and filmmaker. “Free of the gaze that only represents Haiti in a specific light. Because of our lived experiences, whatever we create speaks to what we want to render visible.”
Like Delmont, Charlot said she too wanted to capture how Haitians in their native country sought ways to live and thrive despite what was happening around them, especially after the assassination of their president in July 2021.
“Comparable to what happens in America, history is often told from a particular lens, and sometimes it’s a skewed lens,” said Charlot, who made the decision to travel to Cap-Haitien to photograph what was happening in the country. “Cap-Hatien had never been a place of civil unrest and so I remember being surprised that the streets were hot.
“The thing that was interesting was (that) during the day things were definitely volatile, but at night, the merchants still came out to sell their food. Barbancourt (rum) was still flowing, music was still playing and ceremonies were still happening … It really spoke to the human need to find relief, even in places of uncertainty.”
Her “Silence Des Anciens” (Silence of the Elders) presents an aged woman watching a protest ensue near Cap-Hatien’s city center, while “Qui Regarde” (Who Watches) depicts two boys observing young men set tires ablaze.
“With the elderly woman, I wanted to speak to the strength it takes to endure those kinds of things but also how she still has a lot of poise and grace irrespective of her conditions,” explained Charlot. “And then for the young men, I wanted to challenge this idea of the loss of innocence.
“I also wanted to make social commentary on how the environment has changed over the years but some of the political strife has not. … Again, I wanted to provide a more nuanced look into Haiti and Cap-Haitien, which is where the president was being buried.”
The exhibition, which includes a series of donated children’s books in Haitian Creole as well, runs until May 28.
Reflections on Rosewood
Also on display at Frost from now until mid-April is “An Elegy to Rosewood.” This exhibition brings to light the story of the 1923 Rosewood Massacre – the racially motivated attack on a predominantly Black town in central Florida – through artwork by four Black women – Rhea Leonard, Charlisa Montrope, Chire “VantaBlack” Regans and Tori Scott.
“One of the themes of the exhibition is highlighting the role that Black women have in keeping history as oral storytellers,” explained Rivero. “So we felt it would make more sense to reach out to female-identifying artists. The fifth artist represented in the exhibition is Pedro Jermaine, a resident artist for our MLK committee.”
The exhibition commemorates the 100-year anniversary of the massacre.
“It’s a product of many conversations between FIU and The Real Rosewood Foundation, which is founded by Rosewood descendant Lizzie Jenkins,” explained Rivero.
Jermaine connected Jenkins with some of the committee members a few years prior to brainstorm exhibition details for the centennial.
The exhibition texts were largely written by Alexandra Cornelius, an FIU history professor who also serves as the director of its Center for Women’s and Gender Studies.
“One of our big mission statements is using art to transform lives, the way people think, the way people understand their place in the world,” added Rivero. “We’re always grateful to have opportunities to share these narratives and highlight stories that would have otherwise gone untold.”
In partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the museum’s education department hosted a number of students last Thursday for a Rivero-led tour of the exhibition.
FIU Frost admission is free and no registration is required. Visit Frost.fiu.edu for more information.