Nowhere in the country is Friday's Amazon Prime premiere of “One Night in Miami” more eagerly anticipated than Miami itself. Brownsville's Historic Hampton House couldn't wait either. The onetime Green Book hotel, a bastion of comfort during segregated times for Black Americans, is central to the film's storyline, leading board members of the nonprofit that preserves and manages the property to host a socially distanced private screening this past Saturday.
In ordinary times, it would have been packed with at least 200 people, milling about eating, drinking, networking, laughing and catching up after crossing the red carpet, prior to sitting shoulder to shoulder to experience this extraordinary film together.
Instead, we all had our temperature checked, were offered hand sanitizer and given a face mask branded with the film’s title before entering the venue. Once inside we were guided to the main hall, where comfortable seating was spread out and numbered. Waiting at every seat was a film-branded tote bag filled with donated goodies, including some swag from The Miami Times.
Socializing was distanced and muted, and following a welcome message from board chair Jacqui Colyer, the lights dimmed and the magic started.
Regina King’s directorial debut of “One Night in Miami” places Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree), Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) and Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) at the Hampton House in February 1964, celebrating Ali’s knockout of Sonny Liston. The setup, from the play by Kemp Powers (co-director of Pixar’s “Soul”), is fictional, but the dialogue – about power, freedom and Black identity – rings true more than 50 years later.
My first exposure to this story was at the Colony Theatre in Miami Beach, when the play of the same name that later inspired the film was produced by Miami New Theatre in 2018. The performance was memorable and impactful, but the film is – surprisingly – even better. I say surprisingly because it's rare for a movie based on a stage play or a book to be adapted in such a way for the screen that it exceeds the quality of its original form.
Oftentimes, the intimacy of the stage brings you so close to a story that a movie adaptation feels almost elusive. This movie, however, takes full advantage of what film can do that the stage can't. Throughout, the camera shines a light on each of the movie's leading characters so that we understand their individual truths about life in segregated America before they ever even get to Hampton House. By that time, the audience knows it will be in for a volatile night.
While the play was a true ensemble, the film extensively develops a relationship between Malcolm X and Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, that was not developed in the play, although Clay's conversion to Islam was addressed. The movie even implies an ulterior motive for X's interest in converting Clay to Islam.
The film also occasionally takes the actors outside of the hotel to explore sidebar relationships between Clay and Cooke, as well as X and his wife, Betty Shabazz.
While “One Night in Miami” is a fictional account of what occurred when these four famous men actually did come together to celebrate at Hampton House in 1964, it sure feels real. The transportational nature of this film to a time and place many of us did not experience, coupled with extraordinary performances, makes it an exquisite success.
After the screening, audience members were treated to a virtual discussion with football legend Brown and Michael Eric Dyson, a Georgetown University sociology professor, author and New York Times contributor. The conversation was moderated by WPLG reporter Alex Finnie.
One of the leading themes of the conversation (and the film) was economic empowerment. Dyson noted that there was a time when athletes from the 1960s shifted their focus from social activism to social service, but now, “Athletes of this generation have been reawakened about the necessity of supporting Black businesses ... developing generational Black capital and wealth.” He also lauded the renewed interest of young athletes in “flexing their muscle” in the social justice and activism arena.
Brown talked about how he always supported the community he came from, no matter how much wealth he obtained through football or his subsequent acting career. The Hall of Fame recipient founded Amer-I-Can in1988 to help people overcome barriers, set goals and control their destiny.
Social gatherings sure aren't what they used to be, but this one was a welcomed respite from the turmoil of the moment that helped connect the dots between past and present.