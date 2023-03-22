The second annual Rhythm by the River festival in Fort Lauderdale brought hundreds to Esplanade Park March 19 near the Broward Center for the Performing Arts to celebrate Black voices through music, dance and poetry.
The event opened with Miami native Gia Wyre – known as “Songbird” to her fans – with her soulful, powerful voice. The festivities continued with high-energy performances from Troupe Fall West African Drums and The Smoogies, which set the tone for the festival and lured passersby to join in the fun.
The Broward Center created Rhythm by the River as a free communal event for Broward’s Black community, according to Darius V. Daughtry, founder of the Art Prevails Project, who collaborated with Broward Center as a voice of the community. Broward Center presented the event with support from Baptist Health, JM Family Enterprise and COX Media Group.
At one point, Sunday's event turned somber along with the dark clouds and sudden chill that rolled in, as performances transitioned to spoken-word poetry to tell stories of the Black American experience.
Speakers referenced police brutality and the arrival of enslaved Africans, highlighting the continuous fight for freedom, which brought some people in the crowd to tears.
Sheena O. Murray, a member of the Arts Prevails Project, delivered a piece focused on the beauty of being a Black woman that was written by Daughtry. The two have been working together since Art Prevails – a nonprofit performance and literary arts organization highlighting new writers and performers to present original content – was launched.
“I connected with the piece so well that it was easy for me to translate it into my own voice, but I felt great performing for my first year,” said Murray. “The crowd was very attentive and really trying to absorb the performance. We were all nervous about the energy we put into the performances and placing the energy where it needs to be for the audience to get our message.”
Not many people last year were aware of the festival, but those who attended made sure to return this year with family and friends. Others were drawn in by the sights and sounds.
“I saw the festival was advertised on Facebook, and I’m responsible for having my friends come down with me,” said festivalgoer Ayanna Slater, who had indeed brought a group of friends experiencing Rhythm by the River for the first time. “It was a nice atmosphere for the performances. Overall, everyone did well. We’ll come again next year.”
Multiple generations gathered in the park with chairs and blankets. An activity zone offered opportunities for children to make bracelets and necklaces in traditional African colors and patterns, have their faces painted or paint on canvas. Poetry writing and dance workshops were also available.
Singer-songwriter Siwze Collins livened up the festival's mood with his energy-packed performance, including a sound mix from steelpan and African drums. The crowd moved closer to the main stage to dance and soak up Collins’ energy. He is considered a staple of the Caribbean community across South Florida and shared his love by shouting out the names of various Caribbean countries while he was on stage.
The festival closed with the hip-hop and R&B sounds of Miami-born, Broward-raised artist Jean Carlos Casely. He expressed gratitude and love for his Trinidadian roots and other citizens of the Caribbean who made their presence known by carrying flags of their native countries.