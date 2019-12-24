Inner Circle is one of the few legendary reggae artists who are still touring and making music. They are responsible for hits like “Sweat,” “Rock With You” and “Bad Boys,” which was adopted as the theme song for the television show, “Cops.”
The group marked its 50th anniversary in 2019 and is celebrating by hosting a reggae concert in Miami called The Reggae Jam. The band is assembling some of the best and current reggae artists to perform hits for locals to jam out to.
“A jam means musicians coming together and reggae means nothing without the players of the instruments. This is the art form that we grew up on and what we are trying to preserve,” said Ian Lewis, a founding member of Inner Circle.
The 2019 Reggae Jam is happening on Sunday, Dec. 29 at Ronald L. Book Athletic Stadium, on the FIU north Campus, located at 2555 NE 151st St., in North Miami. Tickets for the festival start at $40. This is the second year Inner Circle has gathered artist from the reggae genre to perform for residents of South Florida.
“Last year, we had Michael Rose performing, then Stephen Marley came on then, Jo Mersa Marley came on and this year we are hoping it turns out to be a jam,” said Lewis.
This year’s roster is composed of Mykal Rose, Skip Marley, Amara La Negra and Steel Pulse. Steel Pulse and Inner Circle haven't performed in the same concert since 1970, when they did in the overseas concert, Japan Splash.
“It’s a special occasion when we are combined with Inner Circle in this particular way. It’s our first time being a part of the jam and to have this reunion is a wonderful thing,” said David Hinds, lead singer of Steel Pulse.
On top of the tunes, Inner Circle wants to provide education on cannabis, health, and the music industry. At the Reggae Jam, guests will be able to attend the Truthfully Speaking Summit. This event will have conversations on these subjects from experts from the field.
“We are trying to make it a day of understanding. We want everyone to be meeting and greeting so we can come together as one. Between one and three o'clock we are going to talk about health, wellness and all things about the mind because the mind has to be in the right state,” said Lewis.
Former Buffalo Bills Linebacker Dr. Herv Demas along with Dr. George Tabi and Jordan Schlosser will have a comparison discussion on CBD (Cannabidiol) vs THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). Sirius Radio XM personality Pat McKay and entertainment lawyer Lloyd Stanbury will host a discussion on the music industry.
The Reggae Jam is bringing together the right parts for locals to enjoy a classic Caribbean vibe for the holidays, with old and new artists convening on one stage, along with information regarding health and the music industry. Inner Circle wants to deliver an experience that enlightens and entertains.
“Come out to the Reggae Jam and jam with us. Reggae music is all about one love and one heart,” said Lewis. Tickets for the Reggae Jam, which runs from 1- 11 p.m. Dec. 29, can be purchased on Eventbrite.com.