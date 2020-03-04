When most people think of Black history or the Civil Rights movement, Oklahoma isn’t normally the first state to pop into mind.
But for Tony Williams, known professionally as WRLDFMS, growing up in Oklahoma City during this era was significant in impacting Black culture today.
The older cousin of Kanye West shared that their grandfather played an instrumental role in Oklahoma City’s Civil Rights movement.
He described their grandfather’s particular involvement in a city protest where Blacks drove in a parade of cars from their urban neighborhoods to the downtown lunch counters. At the time, Black people were denied food service and so the protest’s objective was to demand equality in receiving the same service as whites.
“In the Oklahoma City movement, our grandfather was the lead car and that was referenced in a song off of Kanye’s ‘College Dropout’ [album],” Williams shared with The Miami Times.
It is off the track, “Never Let Me Down” where West wrote the lyrics, “I get down for my grandfather who took my mama, made her sit in that seat where white folks ain't want us to eat. At the tender age of 6, she was arrested for the sit-ins, and with that in my blood I was born to be different.”
Like his cousin, Williams’ musical content has been guided by his faith and family.
“In my era, you didn’t say anything publicly that you couldn’t afford for your grandmother to hear,” he shared laughing. “That was the level of respect.”
When making his music, he says he wouldn’t have anything in his songs with which one of his grandmother’s friends from church would share her disapproval.
From making his first record in 1985, Williams still remains active in the industry today as a singer, songwriter and producer.
He just dropped his latest track, “Skin I’m In” to wrap up this year’s Black History Month.
"As Black History Month draws to an end, I felt a need to bring light to the questions ... Why do the implicit biases and stereotypes that create these disproportionate occurrences for Black people exist and what can we do to change them?"
This conversation is alluded to in the single’s title and is further conveyed through the song lyrics. Williams is also one of the co-producers for this single. The track also features Mama Sol, a musician from Flint, Michigan with whom Williams has worked in the past and Dallas, Texas singing group, Cure for Paranoia.
As a proud Christian, he doesn’t shy away from incorporating his faith in his music career. Williams is actively involved with West’s international, well-known Sunday Service and continues making strides in the industry while staying true to his roots and religion.