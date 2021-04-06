History was made during Sunday night's virtual Screen Actors Guild Awards as four actors of color, for the first time, swept all four major individual awards.
The late Chadwick Boseman won best male actor and Viola Davis took home best female actor – both for “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Best female supporting actor went to Yuh-Jung Youn for “Minari” and Daniel Kaluuya won best male supporting actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
Of those, Davis' win was the most surprising in a category that has often belonged to white actresses. It's Davis' fifth individual SAG award.
“Thank you, August, for leaving a legacy for actors of color that we can relish the rest of our lives,” said Davis, referring to playwright August Wilson.
Youn was the first Asian winner in any individual SAG motion picture category. While Youn has been celebrated in South Korea for decades, "Minari" is her breakthrough role in the U.S. The movie follows a Korean immigrant family building a new life for themselves in Arkansas.
As it has throughout the awards season, best male actor again belonged to Boseman for his final performance. Boseman, who died last August at age 43, had already set a record for most SAG film nominations – four – in a single year. He was also posthumously nominated for his supporting role in “Da 5 Bloods” and shared in the ensemble nominations for both Spike Lee’s film and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
It was the SAG Awards where Boseman gave one of his most memorable speeches. At the guild’s 2019 awards, Boseman spoke on behalf of the “Black Panther” cast when the film won the top award.
“We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured,” Boseman said then. “Yet you are young, gifted and Black.”
Kaluuya, who hosted "Saturday Night Live" a day before winning the best supporting actor award, dedicated his award to his “Black Panther” costar and fellow nominee Boseman.
Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” marked the first time a film from any streaming service won the guild’s best ensemble award. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” had been set for theatrical release by Paramount Pictures before the pandemic hit, leading to its sale to Netflix. The streamer is still after its first best picture win at the Oscars.
The SAG Awards frequently line up with the Oscars because actors make up the largest branch of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The wins by four minority actors in their categories could potentially set the stage for a historically diverse slate of Oscar winners.