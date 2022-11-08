Just as Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show returned for its fourth volume on Prime Video Nov. 9, a spokesperson for the Black-owned lingerie company announced that a brick-and-mortar store is coming to Miami next year.
Savage X Fenty, which the Barbadian singer launched online in 2018, opened five storefront locations earlier this year in Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Atlanta, Chicago, New York, St. Louis, Detroit and Delaware will also get storefronts.
The brand leased a space in a mixed-use development in downtown Miami to open its first Florida location.
Totaling 3,000 square feet, the store will set up shop at the base of a 60-story luxury condo tower at Miami World Center, a nearly 30-acre urban development project led by Arthur Falcone and Nitin Motwani with dining, retail, housing and entertainment in one location.
A precise date for the store’s opening has not been announced.
“We bout to bring you a whole new SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores,” Rihanna tweeted earlier this year. “Can't believe it's actually that time, and I can't wait for you to have this experience irl (in real life).”
Despite the pandemic, sales grew by more than 200% in 2020 for the inclusivity-promoting brand, which is now worth $1 billion, according to Time magazine. It has garnered millions of dollars in investments, including raising $125 million in January, which helped the company achieve its goal of debuting physical stores in popular cities across the nation.
Though primarily a lingerie company, Savage X Fenty also offers lounge and sportswear with sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL. With its VIP membership option, which is priced at $49.95 per month and functions as store credit, shoppers receive exclusive access to limited-edition sets, discounts and first dibs on new arrivals.
Prices range from $32.95 to $94.95 but can be much lower during seasonal and early-access sales.
Since 2019, Rihanna has presented a televised annual fashion show of the brand with celebrity appearances and performances to debut fall and winter collections.
This season’s guest appearances include Damson Idris, models Precious Lee and Lara Stone, actors Winston Duke, Rickey Thompson, Taylour Paige and Marsai Martin.
“The direct-to-consumer experience connects the energy of the brand’s highly engaged e-commerce site and social community to a vibrant space to discover, shop and interact with Savage X Fenty,” the company said in its store opening announcement.
In preparation of its national brick-and-mortar debuts, Savage X Fenty teamed up with Fit Match, a Black-owned augmented reality tech startup, to help shoppers find the perfect fit using artificial intelligence technology to analyze body shape.