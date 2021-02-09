Young Talent Big Dreams (YTBD) – the largest countywide, free youth talent competition in Miami-Dade – is open for auditions. Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, together with presenting sponsor The Children’s Trust, has just launched its 11th season.
Due to COVID-19, this will be the second year the competition goes virtual. The first deadline for videotaped submissions is Feb. 21.
Before 2020, auditions were held live in theaters and performance spaces from Little Haiti to Coral Gables and Homestead before a panel of judges. That experience, and the opportunity to receive in-person feedback from the panel, was part of the competition's magic. The pandemic changed all that, but going virtual brought YTBD more entries than ever before.
“The challenges of the past year have reinforced the value of Young Talent Big Dreams as an outlet for our youth to express themselves and let their talent shine,” said James R. Haj, The Children’s Trust president and CEO. “At the same time, it’s amazing to see their performances. We’re are proud to support and promote such a unique initiative.”
Young Talent Big Dream is modeled after reality TV talent shows that offer similar opportunities to contestants through a series of auditions, performances and professional mentoring. Judges include a host of local celebrities and professionals from Miami’s performing arts community.
Past winners of the competition include Joana Martinez, who just achieved a top 10 placement as part of “Team Gwen (Stefani)” on Season 17 of NBC’s “The Voice”; Angelina Green, who went on to earn the coveted “golden buzzer” from judge Heidi Klum on Season 12 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”; and Gino Cosculluela, who most recently brought home the third-place title on Season 16 of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”
Children and youth aged 8-17 are invited to submit one-minute preliminary-round audition videos that showcase their talents. Participants may compete in one individual and one group category, only. Two-minutes are allotted for the semifinal and final rounds.
Prizes include performing arts scholarships, cash awards, performance opportunities and more. The grand prize winner will receive four tickets to Universal Orlando and a hotel stay for two nights, courtesy of WSVN 7News, along with $500 in cash.
The talent competition features a total of six individual categories, including pop/rock/rap vocals, musical theatre/jazz standards/classical vocals, dance, musical instrument, original spoken word, and original vocal and/or instrumental composition. Categories for groups of six or fewer members include dance, musical instrument/bands and vocal groups.
Contestants must follow all current government guidelines and restrictions related to the pandemic when preparing any audition materials for submission. Participation in the competition is free of charge and limited to residents of Miami-Dade County. Parental consent is required.
There will be a maximum of nine winners and one grand prize winner chosen during the virtual finals presentation, scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021. For detailed information about competition rules, mandatory preregistration and audition upload instructions, visit ActorsPlayhouse.org.