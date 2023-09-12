Seven South Florida men between the ages of 90 and 95 were treated to a special celebration by the Sigma Alpha Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity on Sunday.
Dubbed the “Nineties Club Celebration,” the party at the Omega Activity Center in Miami Gardens, Fla., was held to collectively mark the fraternity brothers’ milestone birthdays, and was attended by friends and family.
The rare occasion was recognized by the cities of Miami Gardens and Miami, and Miami Dade County, which provided proclamations to mark the occasion. The celebration was coordinated by the Retired Brothers of Sigma Alpha chapter.