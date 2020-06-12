Music — one of the most transferrable forms of art that connects us sonically, lyrically and even emotionally. The great thing about music is that you don’t always need to know the language of a song to enjoy it, but there are some songs that stand test of time due to their relevance and timelessness.
Sing a Song is an apt children’s book that illuminates the historical journey of the subjected title, ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing.’ Author Kelly Starling Lyons, wife of a Jacksonville-native, felt much like the characters throughout the book when she first heard the song— a well of motivation and drive that was the result of fighting for better life in America for years. Keith Mallett creates illustrations of black men and women that encounter the song at different points of history and their life.
‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ was written by two brothers from Jacksonville, Florida named Rosamond and James Weldon Johnson. James Johnson was principal of then segregated Stanton College Preparatory School and endeavored to write the song with the intent of celebrating President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. The brothers had no clue their song would become Black America’s foremost anthem that is currently celebrating its 120th anniversary.
Throughout the book, parts of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ becomes an actual chorus that correlates with a historical evolution. Amid moments of tragedy and different character’s journeys, the song’s strong verses reassure as well as energize characters who encounter the riveting lyrics. The book’s motif is light— meaning that no matter how dark or dreadful a situation may appear, a triumphant spirit can prevail.
Youth will sing the song and channel those who came before them through the words James Weldon Johnson crafted 12 decades ago. Sing A Song will engage you through pages and leave you wrapped in hope for more centuries to come.