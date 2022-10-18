Haitian singer Michael “Mikaben” Benjamin died suddenly on Saturday while performing on stage in Paris with famed Haitian group CaRiMi.
Social media has been flooded with videos of his final performance. Wearing the Haitian flag draped across his shoulders, Benjamin turned from the crowd and suddenly collapsed; his fellow performers took to the microphone to clear the venue.
Emergency personnel attempted to resuscitate the performer to no avail. The venue, Accor Arena, announced on Twitter that Benjamin had died after suffering a seizure on stage, although the official cause of death remains unknown.
Fans from around the world expressed their grief at the loss of the multilingual artist. Many extended heartfelt condolences to his family including his wife, Vanessa, and their two children. The couple’s third child is expected in two months.
Benjamin, son of noted Haitian musician Lionel Benjamin, established his career after touring Canada’s music festivals in the mid-2000s. Since then he’d become a global music icon. In 2012, he cemented his popularity after penning an ode to Haiti's beauty called “Ayiti Se.”
In July 2021, nearly two weeks after the assassination of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse, first lady Martine Marie Etienne Joseph remained hospitalized in Miami after being injured in the attack on her husband. In an exclusive interview with a Miami Times staff writer, Benjamin said he hoped his music would unite his home country and bring peace to the Caribbean nation.
“It was a duty and an honor to support my fellow Haitians and honor our president because this is still a difficult moment for all of us. The diaspora is still in shock,” he said. “And it is a relief to see the first lady return. We’re happy to see her back on her feet; it’s a symbol of courage and we artists wish her well. We hope that she finds justice at some point.”
Benjamin had been invited to perform in South Florida during a prayer vigil in Miami’s Haitian community, to lift people’s spirits in the aftermath of Moïse’s murder.
“One thing people will always need is uplifting music,” said Benjamin.
A memorial tribute for Benjamin will be held at a “Sounds of Little Haiti” community event Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 6-11 p.m. at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terr. in Miami.