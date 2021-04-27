It’s that time of year again when nearly everyone wants to be outside all day, every day.
The sun is shining bright in the sky, the flowers are blooming and the temperature is rising every minute. Spring and summer are typically full of fun, laughter, family and friends – not to mention great recipes everyone can enjoy indoors and outdoors throughout the warmer months.
Try this sunshine smoothie for something cool and refreshing during the sunny seasons. This recipe will have nearly everyone feeling re-energized and ready for Miami's rising temperatures. It’s a perfect afternoon pick-me-up after a long day of yard work, sunbathing or swing-set climbing. It can cool you down and has a fruity flavor that is almost irresistible.
When thinking about recipes to try this spring, consider taking advantage of fresh fruits and vegetables. There can be so many wonderful flavors to try. For example, this smoothie recipe includes grapefruit, fresh orange and ripe bananas, and may quickly become one of your family’s new favorites. It’s light, smooth and has that fresh fruit taste you often crave when the sun is blazing.
To make this recipe, blend 2 cups grapefruit juice, 2 cups orange juice, two ripe bananas, 1 cup vanilla yogurt and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract until smooth. Be sure to serve cold.
It’ll be nearly impossible to resist a sweet, bright and creamy smoothie after a long day of play out in the sun.
