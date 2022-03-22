Miami native J’Tia Hart received the honor of a lifetime this month, as one of 120 women in STEM selected for a Women’s History Month exhibition at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
The museum’s “#IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit” is a collection of life-sized 3D-printed statues of innovators and role models leaving their mark in the world of STEM. Now through March 27, the museum’s largest collection of statues will be on display across the National Mall. Each statue contains a QR code that links to a bio of the featured women and the work they are involved in.
“Nobody ever thinks that a statue is going to be made of them, and not only that, but that your statue is going to be in the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.,” Hart told The Miami Times, explaining how she was honored to be chosen for the exhibition.
More than 24 statues are of Black women who are STEM educators, engineers, scientists and immunologists.
“We are excited to highlight the work of these game-changing STEM innovators and help expand the narrative about who is leading in these fields,“ said Rachel Goslins, director of the Arts and Industries Building at the Smithsonian Institution, in a news release. “These women are changing the world and providing inspiration for the generation that will follow them.”
The women were recognized by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and Lyda Hill Philanthropies, and selected to serve as AAAS If/Then Ambassadors, a group of role models for middle school-aged girls.
Hart, a nuclear engineer, leads a team of 5,000 researchers as the chief science officer for the National & Homeland Security Directorate at Idaho National Laboratory. The lab conducts approximately $155 billion worth of research annually, according to Hart. Prior to that, she worked as program lead in the Strategic Security Sciences Division at Argonne National Laboratory.
“It is my job to make sure that the research we are doing is meeting the goals of the nation,” she said, disclosing a duty to ensure nuclear safety.
Her sights weren’t always set on engineering.
A product of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, a young Hart always excelled academically but wasn’t sure what opportunities lay ahead for a young Black girl growing up in Carol City.
Because education was greatly valued in a household run by two M-DCPS employees, she embraced it.
Hart’s curiosity was fed with books, but it was her love for science and mathematics that ultimately put her on the path to a career in STEM.
“I really had no idea what I wanted to do, like many young people. I had things that I was good at but not necessarily wanted to do, which I think is a common thing [among] the youth,” she explained. “And even though I was drawn to [math and science], I did not want to be a scientist, I didn’t want to be an engineer.”
She said her opposition to such careers was largely due to misconceptions about the fields.
“We have this narrow view of what we can do as Black people and what it means to be in STEM, but it’s really wide open,” said Hart, disclosing that she initially thought a degree in business or a career in modeling would be her best shot at financial stability. “Black people, Black women and anybody of color belong in that consideration category.”
While a student at Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High School, she took extra math and science classes in the summer and during night school, leading to her early graduation at just 15.
“It took some pushing from my mother and other people who challenged me to go and try for engineering,” said Hart, a graduate of Florida State University and the youngest of 10 children. “I am so glad that I had that nudge to go in this direction from my family and mother. Typically, the support was coming from strong Black women, too.”
Her calling found her in a submarine during a school trip.
“Here I was at 17 years old, hundreds of feet under the sea in a boat that had nuclear missiles, and I thought to myself, ‘this is a little dangerous,’” she said, recalling the life-changing moment when she found out about the role of nuclear engineers. “I thought it was particularly poignant that nuclear can be used to power, to get electricity, it can be used to treat cancer and to destroy things. So someone needs to make sure that all that power is being used for good, and I thought I was the somebody who could do that.”
Despite a newfound interest in nuclear engineering, Hart struggled to stay on the path, turning to modeling in a career that took her to South Africa.
“I tried to quit so many times and tried to do everything but engineering,” she said, remembering coming to the realization that her modeling career could be over by age 30. “I kept trying to run away from it but I felt like it was everything that I was built for. The fact that I was good in math and science, could run projects, and could take criticism and do even better, just led me back to engineering.”
Describing herself as someone willing to take risks, she moved forward on the engineering track.
After obtaining master’s and doctoral degrees in nuclear engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Hart wanted to expand the horizon for other little Black girls who shared the same passion for science and math.
The Chicago resident and mother of two received a grant from the American Association for the Advancement of Science to do just that, using the funds to inspire other girls and be a resource for them.
Another grant from Lyda Hill Philanthropies helped launch Hart’s STEM Queens web series, where Black women in STEM sit down for 10-minute conversations with her each episode. Now going into its second season, the series has featured guests such as engineer and 2020 Miss Universe Ireland Fionnghuala O’Reilly, cosmetic chemist Manessa Lo, molecular biologist Kayla Lee and chemical engineer Whitney Horn.
Hart says the web series is meant to portray the versatility of Black women in STEM who may also be experts in other areas, such as fashion, baking, business and journalism. One of the guests was even a cast member of CBS’ “Survivor,” who was with Hart in season 28.
“It’s certainly a labor of love to young Black women, letting them know ‘Dear, you are fabulous, and you can come be fabulous in STEM and here are your role models,’” said Hart. “Why I do outreach and all of these things is because I want to be that person that I had motivating me when I was growing up for the next generation, because I know it’s hard to figure out what to do, where to go.”
Her goal now, she says, is to continue to inspire girls using her platform and through the exhibition.
“I understand not everybody is going to want to go into STEM, but I do want to make sure that everybody understands that they can if they want to,” said Hart. “It’s possible and not unreachable.”