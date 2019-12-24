The city of Miami Gardens made it snow over the weekend to celebrate the holidays.
Hundreds of children and families attended “Snow in the Gardens” on Saturday in Rolling Oaks Park for a night of holiday cheer. The event featured rides, bounce houses, local food vendors and 20 tons of snow.
The designated snow area was among one of the main attractions. Dozens of children gathered in the area to play in the synthetic snow or go sledding down the snow-made hill.
Topping off the evening, special guests all the way from the North Pole landed at the event. Mr. and Mrs. Claus, along with their elves, stopped by on their reindeer to wish the kids and families of Miami Gardens happy holidays.