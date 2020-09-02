A bronze statue depicting women’s rights pioneers Sojourner Truth, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony was unveiled in Central Park last week, becoming the 167-year-old park’s first monument honoring historical heroines, as opposed to fictional female characters like Alice in Wonderland and Shakespeare’s Juliet.
The 14-foot-tall monument to the three 19th-century advocates, dedicated on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the amendment that enshrined women’s right to vote in the U.S. Constitution, joins prominent men who are honored with busts and statues in the 840-acre New York City park.
The inclusion of Sojourner Truth is significant because she was one of the few Black figures recognized in her time by her white counterparts as being a pioneer of the suffrage movement.
At the 1851 Women's Rights Convention held in Akron, Ohio, Sojourner Truth delivered what is now recognized as one of the most famous abolitionist and women's rights speeches in America history, “Ain't I a Woman?” She continued to speak out for the rights of Blacks and women during and after the Civil War.
According to the Smithsonian Collections Search Center, less than 10% of outdoor sculptures in the U.S. are of women in history. Truth was not included in the monument's original plan, but was added when organizers were criticized for minimizing the role of women of color in the suffrage movement.
Another bronze statue of Sojourner Truth sits prominently in Florence, Massachusetts, A where she lived and met William Lloyd Garrison and Frederick Douglass. It is reportedly where she developed an interest in abolitionism and women’s rights. The Massachusetts monument was dedicated in 2002.
“The fact that we have so few statues of women speaks to the dominance of white male patriarchy,” said Margaret Washington, professor of American History at Cornell University.
The New York monument’s sculptor concurs with the professor about the lack of female representation in Central Park.
“The fact that there were no statues of women seemed to mean that the accomplishments of women were meaningless, certainly not worthy of a statue,” sculptor Meredith Bergmann said. “So it’s long overdue, and it’s wonderful that these three great and inspiring and incredibly hardworking activist women are here and they can inspire us to continue to fight for equal rights, for fairness and for justice for women, for minority groups, for people of color, for everyone now.”