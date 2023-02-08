The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) returns to Miami Feb. 23-26, featuring more than 100 new and established events that are sure to keep festivalgoers both well fed and entertained.
Breathing life into the 22nd annual showcase are hundreds of chefs, wine and spirits producers, and Grammy award-winning artists. Events are scheduled throughout South Florida, from the quintessential North Venue and Grand Tasting Village to Overtown, Wynwood, Hallandale Beach and everywhere in between, with tastings, parties, wine seminars, master classes and more.
Festival founder Lee Brian Schrager, of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, says SOBEWFF 2023 will be “one of the most inclusive and fun educational events” around.
“I think of the festival as a child that’s really grown up, and I think I’m happy to see where my child is today – 22 years later – and the opportunities that it’s offered to so many great new chefs along the way, to watch them become superstars, and to talk about the opportunities that supported students who go to the Chaplin school,” he said.
All net proceeds from the festival benefit students at Florida International University’s (FIU) Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. It’s raised more than $34 million for FIU students as part of its objective to develop future leaders in the hospitality industry.
New at SOBEWFF this year is FoodieCon at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, which Schrager says will bring in the country’s top 15 social media influencers to show off their culinary skills.
Also debuting is Smorgasburg After Dark, a late-night party with more than 60 food and drink vendors and a performance by DJ Rev. Run. Some participating local restaurants include Drinking Pig BBQ, The Lazy Oyster, Tio Paella and Santo Dulce.
Old crowd favorites like Burger Bash, the Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Live will return.
This year’s festivities will showcase the talent and diversity of Miami’s local cuisine, chefs and foodie celebrities, says Schrager, with events like The Cookout, hosted by JJ Johnson and pandemic-era darling DJ D-Nice; Overtown EatUp!, hosted by Marcus Samuelsson and Amaris Jones; Chicken Coupe, hosted by Michelle Bernstein; and a Jazz Brunch on Sunday hosted by Mashama Bailey, whom Schrager says is probably one of the greatest Black female chefs in the country today.
“We want the festival to look like the world does, diverse,” he stated.
Samuelsson’s Overtown EatUp! builds on New York’s Harlem EatUp! and will take place at his restaurant Red Rooster Overtown, a 2022 Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand winner. Overtown chefs will be able to display their skills during the event and pays respect to the area's distinctive cultural culinary traditions.
Proceeds from the event are being set aside for scholarships for local students.
Although the festival has held events in Overtown before, Schrager said he wanted to make it a mainstay of the event this year since it’s a location that’s frequently overlooked yet has so much to offer in terms of culture and cuisine.
With more events, chefs and sommeliers than ever, SOBEWFF 2023 is sure to satisfy everyone’s palate.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SOBEWFF.org.