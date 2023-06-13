More than 150 years after the last enslaved people in the United States learned they had been freed through the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, Juneteenth became a federal holiday, officially honoring a day that had already been observed for years and seen as an opportunity to share knowledge and cultivate understanding of Black history in the United States.
You can celebrate the nation’s second Independence Day at a long list of gatherings and events throughout South Florida; we’ve narrowed them down here to what we think are the best “Freedom Day” experiences.
The party’s still on at FIU
Florida International University’s Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion still has more events to present in honor of its third annual Juneteenth Celebration. On June 17, the university will celebrate Freedom Day from 1-5 p.m. at the Dotson Family Pavilion and Gold & Blue Lawn. The free community event will feature musical performances, local artisan vendors, activities, dancers, food trucks, raffles and fun for the whole family at the Modesto A. Maidique Campus. See all FIU events and get tickets at dei.fiu.edu/juneteenth.
Richmond Heights Juneteenth Celebration
Artwalk Presents will hold a free cultural arts festival featuring live music, DJ performances and activities for all ages. Guests will also enjoy food trucks, artisan vendors, health and community resources, and The Black Market MIA, where local Black entrepreneurs sell unique goods and services. It kicks off June 16 at 5 p.m. at 14700 Lincoln Blvd. in Miami. RVSP at ArtwalkPresents.com.
Coconut Creek Freedom Day
Coconut Creek Parks & Recreation is hosting a Freedom Day celebration June 16 at City Hall Courtyard, with a concert by Visions Band – you can look forward to an electrifying and soulful performance melding classic and modern music. Also on tap will be literary readings and guest speakers on the history of the holiday. Festivities are free and open to the public; bring blankets, chairs and coolers but leave your pets at home. For more information visit CoconutCreek.net/events/juneteenth.
Run for Education – A Juneteenth Fundraiser
The Running Edge will present its third annual Juneteenth Day of Service and its first Run for Education fundraiser June 17 at 6:30 a.m., the latter meant to promote healthy habits and create community through the arts while empowering Miami’s historically Black neighborhoods. Participants will go through Liberty City, Allapattah and Little Haiti, and can opt for one of two routes. Register at Eventbrite.com; search for “Run for Education – A Juneteenth Fundraiser.”
22nd Annual Blues & Sweet Potato Pie Festival
In Broward County, a free family fun day June 17 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. commences the Summer Learning Program at the Northwest Library branch, located in Pompano. Live entertainment will be provided along with art and history activities, performances, exhibits and a legendary pie-tasting contest. Reserve your spot at Eventbrite.com; search for “22nd Annual Blues & Sweet Potato Pie Festival.”
Juneteenth on Broadway Avenue
Enjoy a family-friendly high-spirited afternoon June 17 from 2-5 p.m. at 6214 NW 18th Ave. in Miami. Live music, handmade goods, food from local vendors and plenty of youth activities will be on tap. This free community event is presented by the Coalition for Education and Economic Development in association with Kreativ Myndz Events. RVSP at Eventbrite.com; search for “Kreativ Myndz Events Inc.”
Juneteenth Cel-Liberation: Never Forgetting Our Roots
Celebrate this year’s Freedom Day in the heart of Miami June 17 at SG Studios, located at 420 SW Seventh St. from 3-8 p.m. Local businesses have partnered to present the free event, which includes dozens of vendors and artists from throughout South Florida and commemorates African American heritage. RVSP at Eventbrite.com; search for “Juneteenth Cel-Liberation.”
Copa Cabana 2023
June also marks Caribbean American Heritage Month, and this event integrates generations of Haitian culture with Juneteenth festivities at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park June 17 from 3-11 p.m. The celebration will feature live music from Haitian artists and DJs, including headliner Haitian band Kai, and will be hosted by Haitian R&B singer Flav Gabel and Success Jr. Food vendors will offer popular Caribbean dishes. Tickets start at $25 and are available at Eventbrite.com; search for “Copa Cabana 2023.”
Juneteenth Park-In & Party
On June 17 at Hard Rock Stadium, “Experience in the Gardens” will showcase local musical acts while highlighting Miami Gardens’ diversity and unity; gates open at 3:30 p.m. Hosting will be comedian Marvin Dixon. Tickets start at $10 per car and are available at MGJuneteenth.com.
Social Status One Emancipation
Another Caribbean American Heritage-Juneteenth mashup celebration is also taking place June 17 at 6 p.m., this one presented by Animal Vybz at the Yeelen Group building in Little Haiti. Tickets are $10 and are available online on Eventbrite.com; search for “Social Status One Emancipation.”
The Poetry Potluck: Recognizing Juneteenth
The Poetry Potluck will be presented June 18 at 7 p.m. at the Roots Collective Black House 2.0, located at 5525 NW 7 Ave. in Miami, and is focused on the connections created through poetry. Attendants are required to bring a dish, which can be a dessert, an appetizer or a dish of their choosing. This event is free but you must RVSP at Eventbrite.com; search for “Poetry Potluck: Recognizing Juneteenth.”
Family West African Dance & Drum Class
Delou Africa presents Arts & Culture in the Gardens June 18 at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens from 1-4 .m. On tap will be an intergenerational dance and drum workshop and other activities meant to foster community through social-cultural connections. This event is free but you must RVSP at Eventbrite.com; search for “Arts & Culture in the Gardens.”
Miramar Juneteenth Family Day
The city will host children and families June 19 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at its City Hall Plaza, located at 2300 Civic Center Pl. with crafting, music and food. The event is free but you must RSVP to reserve your spot at Eventbrite.com; search for “Miramar Juneteenth Family Day.”
Juneteenth for Kids Celebration
Join Miami Children's Museum June 19 for a fun-packed day of activities and craft-making, including special story times, a festive dance party and an all-kids parade where participants can show off the Juneteenth flags and colorful wearable accessories they’ve created. Tickets are available at MiamiChildrensMuseum.org.
Hued Songs Juneteenth Experience
Hued Songs presents its third annual Juneteenth Experience June 19 from 6-10 p.m. The multidisciplinary, immersive performances at the historic Miami Beach Bandshell honor America’s second Independence Day with a diverse cast of local artists and film screenings. The event is free and guests can enjoy pre-concert activities at 4 p.m. RVSP at Eventbrite.com; search for “Hued Songs Juneteenth Experience.”