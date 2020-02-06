South Florida resident Neil Nelson will be the bass baritone in the South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s concert tribute to Beethoven’s 250th anniversary. The concert celebration takes place Friday, Feb. 7, at the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Performing Arts Center and at the Tennessee Williams Theater in Key West, Sunday, Feb. 9.
The concert features a special presentation of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 with the famous “Ode to Joy” finale, featuring the debut of the South Florida Symphony Festival Chorus, led by Giselle Elgarresta Rios. Also on the bill is Schumann’s beloved Piano Concerto with Svetlana Smolina on piano.
Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Nelson moved to the United States with his family at the age of 2, settling in Queens, New York. It has been said by colleagues and critics alike that Nelson possesses one of the purest and most resonant bass baritone voice of recent times. Nelson graduated from The New England Conservatory of Music with a degree in music performance.
During the 2014-15 season Mr. Nelson performed the roles of Tonio in I Pagliacci with the St. Petersburg Opera; Schaunard in La Boheme with Opera Naples; Hagen in Götterdämmerung with Union Avenue Opera; Sulpice in La Fille du Regiment with Palm Beach Opera; Leporello in Don Giovanni with Union Avenue Opera; and covered Coline in La Boheme with Palm Beach Opera.
Although opera is his first love, Neil has a passion for oratorio and concert stage. He has appeared as a soloist with ensembles such as the Lynn Conservatory Orchestra, the Ocean City Pops, the Southwest Florida Symphony, and the New England Conservatory Orchestra.
Engagements include numerous concerts as the bass baritone soloist including “And The Tony Goes To…,” Messiah with the Masterworks Chorus of the Palm Beaches, Jake in Porgy and Bess with the Tartarstan Opera Theater and Ballet, in Kazan, Russia and Conte di Luna in- Il Trovatore with Winter Opera St. Louis.
Nelson shared with the Miami Times is unusual career journey.
Miami Times: How did you know you had a special voice?
Nelson: My high school chorus teacher at the time, Carol Krueger, was impressed with my voice. She encouraged me to take voice lessons with Cheryl Long, the best teacher of young voices in my area.
Miami Times: What path in South Florida did you follow to pursue your vocal career?
Nelson: My path was quite the non-traditional one. After graduating from the New England Conservatory of music with a degree in vocal performance, I performed in Boston and the surrounding area for a few years. After a while, I decided to move to Florida and pursue another passion of mine, coaching football. I coached high school football for 12 years in South Florida. I finished my coaching career as the head football coach at Piper High School in Sunrise, Florida. it was at this time that I decided to go back into singing as my full-time career. Since then, I have been fortunate enough to work with many prestigious companies in Florida like the South Florida Symphony.
Miami Times: What score are you waiting to sing professionally?
Nelson: I’m very excited to sing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 with the South Florida Symphony. I look forward someday to singing Verdi’s Requiem.
Miami Times: Who influences the way you do your craft?
Nelson: My teacher, Dean Peterson and my mentor, Kevin Short, have had the most influence on my singing. My college professor, John Moriarty has had the biggest influence on my approach to performing opera.
Miami Times: Have you met up with Beethoven’s music before?
Nelson: Yes, I first did Beethoven’s ninth Symphony when I was a student at the New England Conservatory of Music. Four years ago, I had the opportunity to sing the ninth with the South Florida Symphony.
For ticket information for the concerts, go to www.southfloridasymphony.org or call 954-522-8445.