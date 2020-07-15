Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, announced July 7 the launch of the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program. This vital grant program will provide nonprofits supporting minority communities with opportunities to receive funding to serve diverse sectors.
As the country faces challenging times with a global pandemic and heightened racial distress, Southeastern Grocers remains committed to fostering a culture of belonging and inclusion for people of all backgrounds. To support the fight for racial equality and social justice, SEG Gives Foundation is offering nonprofits in communities throughout its seven-state footprint the opportunity to apply for grant funds to help address racial disparities in health care and food insecurity.
Elizabeth Thompson, Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we take pride in cultivating an environment of belonging, inclusion and diversity. As a people first company, we are committed to creating a thriving culture with stores that reflect the local communities we serve. Embracing and celebrating our differences makes us stronger, and we are honored to stand with our associates, customers and neighbors to support nonprofits that positively impact our communities. We are stronger together.”
The Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program will begin accepting applications on July 8 and remain open through Sept. 8. Organizations throughout Southeastern Grocers’ footprint can apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. The SEG Inclusion and Diversity Committee will review and evaluate all applications. Grant awards will be announced in December 2020.
The namesake for the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program is 20-year Winn-Dixie associate, Romay Davis. Last year, SEG and the Montgomery, Alabama Winn-Dixie store celebrated Ms. Romay for her 100th birthday. During a time when women and people of color faced restricted rights, Ms. Romay consistently broke barriers and shattered glass ceilings by challenging society’s limited beliefs. Ms. Romay served in World War II (WWII), graduated from New York University (NYU) and thrived in a 30-year fashion career.
After retirement, she continued to blaze trails by earning a Master’s degree and a Black Belt in Taekwondo. At the young age of 80, Ms. Romay rejoined the workforce as a Winn-Dixie associate. Ms. Romay has achieved many milestones throughout her accomplished life, and it is SEG’s hope that this grant, named in her honor, provides inspiration and opportunity for others to do the same.
The SEG Gives Foundation has a longstanding history of supporting programs that help bridge the gap of racial disparities impacting people of color in larger numbers. Southeastern Grocers is committed to continuing its partnerships with organizations such as the American Red Cross, Feeding America and Folds of Honor to influence diverse sectors of the Southeast.
For additional information about the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program, including details on required documentation, organizational requirements, the Southeastern Grocers’ Inclusion and Diversity Statement and more, visit www.segrocers.com/careers/whychooseus. To submit an application online, please visit www.seggives.com/grantapp.
Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers.
SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers, parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. SEG Gives Foundation aligns our giving with the causes that are important to the communities we serve, including the fight against hunger and relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters.
For more information, visit www.bilo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.