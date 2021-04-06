Brittney Morris, bestselling author of “The Cost of Knowing” and “Slay,” will work with local teens for three weeks next month to develop and burnish their writing skills, and guide them in telling their own stories through spoken word techniques – the merging of poetry and performance.
The free workshops – happening May 1, 8 and 15 – are being offered through Miami Book Fair's popular virtual Speak Up program.
“Moving the program online during the pandemic now offers our students the chance to engage with other students and award-winning teaching artists from all over the world. I’m not surprised what incredible work our teens can create and share when we pass them the mic,” said Marci Cancio-Bello, a program coordinator for Miami Book Fair. “We envision Speak Up to be a brave space for teens to be able to explore creative writing, especially poetry and performance.”
The program was created to empower teens through the creative writing process, from drafting to performance to publishing, to boost literacy and cultivate a youth-led community of teen writers, artists and activists.
Morris is known for writing from experience, and weaves in issues of racism, prejudice, diaspora and stereotypes in the age of Black Lives Matter in her work. Through these workshops, she will also help teens examine stereotypes and the impact they have on themselves, as well as how intergenerational trauma affects youth and their families.
Speak Up is open to all teens ages 13-19 and is free of charge; no prior writing experience is necessary. To register, visit MiamiBookFair.com/SpeakUp.