Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson’s efforts to improve police and youth relations continue as she brought young boys together with Miami-Dade police officers this week at the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project’s first annual Police and Youth Bee.
5000 Role Models was founded in 1993 by then Miami-Dade County Public Schools board member Wilson. The program addresses the critical need to interrupt the school-to-prison pipeline through mentoring.It guides minority boys along a carefully charted path to manhood and sends them to college.
Wilson envisioned an annual spelling bee prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, one that would support the improvement of young boys’ vocabulary, spelling and sentence structure, but her plans were halted once schools shut down. According to her, young girls statistically are ahead in liberal arts compared to boys, and she hopes to further help young boys succeed academically through the spelling bee.
“It was a dream of mine to put together a spelling bee for just little boys to close the learning gap between boys and girls, and after everything with the pandemic, I said we were finally going to do it this year,” said Wilson in an interview with The Miami Times. “There’s nothing I love more than seeing these children’s smiles, so I’m glad we get to do this youth bee.”
The spelling bee was only made available to young boys in the program from kindergarten to eighth grade. More than 4,000 students were given a list of words to study for the youth bee at the beginning of the academic year and went through a process of elimination until nine district finalists remained.
The competition was born out of Wilson’s vision as a lifelong educator to challenge young boys to spell; the presence of law enforcement at the event is an additional tier of her endeavor to mitigate tensions between police officers and Black boys. She began this undertaking more than 20 years ago when she started the annual Police and Youth Conference in Coral Gables, which creates opportunities for Black students and police officers to interact in a non-threatening environment.
“We’ve worked all these years diligently to ease tensions between the police and our boys, so they learn how to respect each other and their role,” said Wilson as she kicked off the program.
She also acknowledged the history between public law enforcement and Black boys and men of all ages, which she says has existed since slavery.
Freddie Ramirez, Miami-Dade Police director, led officers from various municipalities to sit among the crowd with high school students in the Role Models program. They supported Wilson’s mission to alleviate the real and perceived barriers between them and Black youth. Like Wilson’s police-youth programs, the officers work to amend these tarnished relationships.
“We make sure our young men get information from our pamphlets so they can build better relationships with police they come in contact with,” said Maj. Timothy Belcher, Role Models deputy police chief for Lauderhill. “The purpose of the pamphlet is to promote positive interactions between youth and law enforcement by providing guidelines for youth. It guides expected behavior during common encounters between police and youth.”
Eric Knowles, president of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce, led the audience in a standing ovation to acknowledge the hard work contestants put in to get there. Knowles, who Wilson calls the role model for Role Models due to his willingness to reach out and help young boys on a daily dais, congratulated the participants and wished them luck.
The crowd enthusiastically encouraged the boys to spell longer, difficult words until just Kaiden Dennis-Ross and Adrian Ceballos remained, and anticipation began to build. Dennis-Ross, from Brentwood Elementary School, landed second place after misspelling “midriff,” which led Cebalos, from Dr. Frederica S. Wilson/Skyway Elementary School, into first place and a prize of $1,000.
Like his peers, Cebalos was nervous on stage, and he visibly shook after being announced the winner, saying he was in disbelief at winning such a large sum of money.
“I feel confused because I was just spelling some words, and I got a thousand dollars,” he said. “I don’t know why Mrs. Wilson gave us the money because she didn’t have to do that.”
Dennis-Ross expressed excitement about his $750 pot – and said he’d spend it on food – and the opportunity to be part of the youth bee.
“I learned that you must try your best and be your best,” he said.
Alex Bedevia, the third place winner from South Miami Elementary School, shared similar gratitude for being in the bee and for 5000 Role Models programs.
“It was really fun, and I got to learn new things from the spelling bee. I like that I can go on field trips with the Role Models and learn how to be more
respectful,” he said. “It’s cool, I got to participate and get an award for my school, but I think I’m going to split the $500 in half with my parents because they might need it.”
The nine finalists competing at the district level were from Miami-Dade County, and the rest of the participants received brand-new HP laptops. The top regional winners earned prizes ranging from $500 to $150.