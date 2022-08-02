Delou Africa’s annual DanceAfrica Miami showcase kicks off this Friday, Aug. 5, and runs through Aug. 7 at the Lou Rawls Center for the Performing Arts at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.
This year’s theme is “Rise Above.” Event participants will be able to experience a collection of dance, art and music performances and exhibitions featuring artists from Guinea, Senegal, Mali, Ivory Coast, Congo, Haiti and Cuba for all ages to enjoy. Tickets range from $10-$320 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
The high-spirited, three-day family-friendly, multicultural arts and educational event is made possible with support from Miami-Dade County, the state of Florida and Knight Foundation.
Delou Africa is a nonprofit organization that provides the “most authentic African dance and musical performances in South Florida.” 2022 marks 35 years of the organization sharing and teaching African dance and drum.
“The community should come and see DanceAfrica Miami because it will be different and something they have never seen before. The Haitian, Afro Cuban and Delou Africa Dance Ensemble collaboration represents the entire diaspora. It’s an event not to be missed,” said Folayan Griffiths, vice president of the organization.
The festival also will include a health fair, marketplace and children’s village. The youth zone will offer African dance and drum classes, folktales, face painting and a back-to-school backpack giveaway sponsored by The Children Trust. In addition, there will be a seminar focusing on men in African dance and how to increase their involvement.
This year’s concert, called “Tall Spirits,” is a massive undertaking due to the integration of stilt walkers. It will include performances from the Nanfoule Folklore Ensemble of Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands Mocko Jumbie Stilt Dancers.
“’Moko Jumbie’ means good god, good spirit. We were asked to portray the origin of the Moko Jumbie in the Virgin Islands. We will tell the story of how it started and where it is today," said Vernon Brooks, director of the group.
This full-length concert presentation highlighting the stilt artistry of Black immigrants will take place Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Amaturo Theater. The production incorporates aspects of folkloric and contemporary African masquerade.
Patrons can expect dance, music, storytelling, poetry and song in a multimedia framework. Tickets for Monday’s concert range from $21.50-$48.38 and are available at BrowardCenter.org.
“We want people to feelempowered by the experiences of Delou Africa,” said Djenaba Gregory Faal, development officer for Delou Africa. “Our traditions are so powerful. We want to provide the purest form of expression, so people, especially those who engage in hands-on experiences with us, tap into their creativity when they leave.”
For an in-depth schedule of “Rise Above” cultural offerings, visit DanceAfricaMiami.org.