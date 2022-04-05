“Stacy’s Extraordinary Words” is the heartwarming and motivational debut picture book from voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams.
Fans and supporters of Abrams will especially enjoy discovering how the resilience and tenacity she displayed in her 2018 race for governor was shaped by her childhood experience in a spelling bee.
Beautiful illustrations by Kitt Thomas bring to life the story of little Stacey, who loves learning new words that make her smile and tickle her tongue.
The story even takes an opportunity to support children who are comforted more by their books than by their own friends.
“Sometimes Stacey thought that words understood her better than people did. When she sat by herself during recess, they never teased her about being quiet. Or about being clumsy when she fell. Or make her feel awkward when the joke in her head came out wrong.”
The story perfectly captures the elation of being selected by a teacher for something special and the anxiety of prepping to compete.
In the book, as in life, a boy young Stacey is up against in the spelling bee is mean and boastful, and although he wins and she gets second place, she gets in the last word to deliver a very pointed message.
“I misspelled my word but I do know how to be courteous. You should try it.”
In the end, the final message is P-E-R-S-E-V-E-R-A-N-C-E. This is an important lesson for children to learn early on because winning doesn’t always come easy, and Stacey shows that it takes hard work to achieve your goals.
This book is for children ages 3-8 and best for young readers before they graduate to small chapter books. It’s also a great book for preschoolers if Mom and Dad read aloud. A list of Stacey’s extraordinary words are listed in the back of the book, with definitions and pronunciations.
