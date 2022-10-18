HistoryMiami Museum opened its new “Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow” exhibition to the public on October 14 to highlight the struggle of Black Americans from slavery through the Reconstruction era and up to today.
The exhibition made its debut in 2016 at the New-York Historical Society to celebrate the 150-year anniversary of the ratification of the Fourteenth Amendment, the landmark change to the Constitution that guarantees equal protection for all and birthright citizenship for anyone born in the United States.
Since then, the traveling exhibition has made its way down the Eastern Seaboard from New York to Atlanta – and now to Miami. The collection of artifacts and photography explores Black America’s fight for recognition of its rights as citizens.
“We started doing a lot more traveling exhibitions because we think it’s important to tell historical stories, and this is one of them,” said Lily Wong, the New-York Historical Society curator of the exhibition. “We wanted to tell a national story and then add local content.”
Anita Francois, assistant curator for HistoryMiami, was tasked with creating the local component of the exhibition, “Stories of Resistance from Black Miami.” It presents a history of diverse Black communities, such as Bahamian immigrants who built railroads, and Black migrants from Texas and Georgia. “Resistance” contains an accompanying oral history project with interviews from Miami activists.
“I like to describe [“Black Miami”] as a reflection on the characteristics of Jim Crow in Miami and its effects in a city that is so commonly disassociated from the American South,” said Francois. “You don’t think of Miami when you think of Jim Crow, or the history behind Miami Beach, like how it used to be a sundown town. But we dive deep to talk about things like the presence of the KKK in Miami and the terror inflicted on the Black community here.”
Much of Miami’s Black history is not taught in public schools, such as Bahamians signing the charter to incorporate the city of Miami, or Black people not being allowed on Miami Beach without a work permit. According to Harold Ford, vice president of the South-Dade branch of the NAACP, ignoring Black Miami’s history only leads to detrimental effects on its community at large.
“Overtown was a bustling Black neighborhood, but once they ran the expressway through it left thousands of displaced Black people,” said Ford. “All because you had a white local government that was making decisions to suppress and, ultimately, destroy the Black community.”
Cities like New York, Los Angles and Kansas City all have museums focused on Black history. Despite the contributions that Black people have made in building the Magic City, Miami remains one of the few major metropolitan cities without one.
The exhibition is a step closer to achieving this goal.
“There aren’t specifically Black history museums, but we do have organizations like The Black Archives, the African Cultural Heritage Center and the Little Haiti Cultural Center,” said Francois. “I might go to the Black Archives because I’m Black. But who else do you get going into those institutions? So, we need a larger audience to hear and see these stories.”
HistoryMiami ventured to explore Black Miami stories that are important and impactful for other communities to recognize. Stories like the one from Lonnie Lawrence stood out.
Born and raised in Overtown, Lawrence has seen Miami go through its vicissitudes. From I-95 splitting Overtown to the McDuffie riots, he has experienced much in his 76 years.
“I-95 didn’t only destroy the neighborhood atmosphere, [it] also destroyed a lot of businesses in Overtown,” said Lawrence. “But I love Miami all the same. I always wanted to see Miami be the place that I knew it could be, and that’s a place of enjoyment and prosperity.”
Lawrence explains how honored he felt to be recognized for the work he has accomplished in the community, such as mentoring young Black men, working with the Embrace Girls Foundation, and serving in the NOBLE South Florida Chapter.
“I still don’t understand why they chose me because I haven’t done anything special. I’m very humbled, but I think I was just carrying out my assignment,” said Lawrence. “Which was to help my community, to better it, and help young people understand what they need to do to move forward and progress. That’s all I did.”
The 1979 death of Arthur McDuffie sparked outrage throughout Miami’s Black community. Riots erupted after the acquittal, on May 17, 1980, of the six police officers responsible for his death. For Lawrence, the loss was more personal, as McDuffie was a childhood friend.
HistoryMiami recognized the importance of Lawrence’s story because of his community work and his firsthand experience of the McDuffie riots.
At the time, Lawrence was the spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department and was preparing a press release of the incident before he was told who the victim was.
“When I got the name, I had this sinking feeling in my body. The hardest thing for me was to walk out and face the media to talk to them about the case,” he said. “I did have some anger in the back of my mind, but I thought, McDuffie would probably tell me to go out there and do my job, so that’s what I did.”
What started as a peaceful march turned into a three-day riot as people torched cars and looted buildings all over the city. It resulted in the death of 18 people and more than 350 people injured, along with $100 million in property damage.
“We had somebody in the courtroom to let us know what was going on. And when the verdict came back not guilty, I told my director to mobilize the department because there was gonna be trouble,” said Lawrence.
The exhibition shares a part of Miami’s history that’s often left out of the discussion of civil rights in the United States. It’s a difficult conversation for people to have but, according to Francois, necessary in order to move forward.
“I’m a naturalist. So, in order to get to the root of the problem you need to flesh it out to heal properly. You can’t just put a Band-Aid over it,” said Francois. “It’s a tough conversation for all sides, but it’s important to know where we’ve been, so we know where not to go next time.”
As the exhibition dives into the history of citizenship for Black Americans, beginning with Dred Scott fighting for his freedom to voter suppression tactics used to discourage Black voters, it prompts a discussion of how much that’s happened in the past continues today.
Ford expressed that while Miami is not considered part of the Jim Crow era, that does not negate the effects of systemic racism today.
“Many people don’t realize the racism that existed that was embedded in Miami at the time, and that’s still here. It may be less subtle, but it’s still here,” said Ford. “And people don’t realize that if those in power didn’t have such a racist mindset, and oppressed Black people for as long they did, we could’ve been an extremely rich nation.”
HistoryMiami will host the exhibition through Feb. 12, 2023.