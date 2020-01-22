The countdown for Super Bowl LIV in Miami begins with South Florida festivities all leading up to the big game Sunday, Feb. 2.
Some of the hottest Super Bowl LIV events will begin this weekend, with a week-long celebration to include, activities, special guest appearances and musical performances.
Take a look at some of the action-packed events to take place this year.
EVENTS THIS WEEKEND:
DOWNTOWN MIAMI
“Super Bowl LIVE”
The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee will bring together the community’s top local business leaders, community representatives, tourism officials and football personnel around a common cause – making Super Bowl LIV a historic experience both for visitors and for locals across South Florida. Additionally, Super Bowl LIV will mark the culmination of the 100th season anniversary of the NFL and will feature special events and activities.
WHO: Hosted by: The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. Presented by: Verizon
WHAT: Evening concerts at the amphitheater, parades, a tailgate party, water show and more. Visit miasbliv.com for detailed schedule.
WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 25 to Saturday, Feb. 1.
WHERE: Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Florida.
ADMISSION: For admission information, visit www.MIASBLIV.com.
MIAMI GARDENS
“SuperFest Miami LIVE”
SuperFest Miami LIVE will be the ultimate experience featuring family-friendly activities for fans of all ages. It will offer a fun way for locals and visitors alike to enjoy the energy surrounding the big game. Attendees will also experience some of the most premier VIP experiences with today's biggest celebrities and athletes.
WHO: Hosted by: The City of Miami Gardens. Musical performances by: Plies, Polo G and DaniLeigh
WHAT: SuperFest Miami LIVE will include multiple stages with grammy nominated artists performing, multiple on-site parties, full scale carnival rides, and a food & gaming village estimated to serve over 200,000 people visiting the grounds throughout the ten days of events. Visit www.SuperFestMiami.com for detailed schedule.
WHEN: Friday, Jan. 24 to Monday, Feb. 3
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (outside), 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, Florida.
ADMISSION: For more information and ticket pricing, visit www.SuperFestMiami.com
EVENTS ON SUPER BOWL WEEKEND:
WYNWOOD
“Shaq’s Funhouse Miami”
Part music festival, part carnival and part circus, “Shaq’s Fun House” blends super star talent with a unique over-the-top interactive carnival experience.
WHO: Hosted by: Shaquille O’Neal in partnership with Medium Rare, Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman. Musical performances by: DaBaby; Diddy; Diplo; Pitbull; Tiesto; Carnage; Diesel and more. Visit shaqsfunhouse.com for updated lineup.
WHAT: Music festival, carnival and circus
WHEN: Friday, Jan. 31. Visit shaqsfunhouse.com for detailed schedule.
WHERE: Mana Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St., Wynwood Arts District
ADMISSION: For ticket information, visit www.shaqsfunhouse.com
NORTH MIAMI
“Taste of North Miami Pre-Super Bowl Celebration”
The Haitian-American Chamber of Commerce of Florida welcomes all to come out to enjoy some good vibes and taste some Caribbean food made by top celebrity chefs!
WHO: Hosted by: The Haitian-American Chamber of Commerce of Florida. Celebrity chefs: Chef Jouvens; Chef Thia; Chef Irie Spice and Chef Lemaire.
WHAT: Caribbean food tasting with celebrity chefs
WHEN: Friday, Jan. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
WHERE: NoMi Red Garden, 12351 NW 7th Ave., North Miami, Florida.
ADMISSION: $20 general admission. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-north-miami-tickets-90488689105 to purchase tickets.
“Fitness Football Fantasy Experience”
Enjoy an invigorating workout while meeting others who enjoy a fit and healthy lifestyle or simply love football. Men and women of all fitness levels are welcome to join the fun. There will be food and water for everyone.
WHO: Hosted by NFL player and Super Bowl champion Isaiah Stanback
WHAT: Host and fitness influencer introductions; warm-up and hydration; Fitness Football Fantasy Workout and stretch and cool-down.
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: Base Camp Miami, 300 NE 61st St., North Miami, Florida.
ADMISSION: Free
MIAMI BEACH
Fifth Annual “1st and Future” Super Bowl Competition
This year’s event will feature two categories of competition. The first category, the NFL 1st and Future Analytics Competition, gives applicants access to NFL data sets to examine the effects that playing on synthetic turf versus natural turf can have on player movements and the factors that may contribute to lower extremity injuries. The second category, the Innovations to Advance Athlete Health and Safety Competition, invites submissions for innovations that could improve player health and safety, including but not limited to: protective equipment, medical devices, sensors and training devices.
The top submissions from each category will present their solutions on-stage during the event.
WHO: Hosted by: The National Football League in collaboration with the University of Miami
WHAT: Analytics Competition and Innovations to Advance Athlete Health and Safety Competition
WHEN: Friday, Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon
WHERE: Miami Beach Convention Center Sunset Vista Ballroom, 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, Florida.
ADMISSION: Visit www.nfl.com/1standfuture for admission information.
MIAMI
“Vewtopia Music Festival”
Vewtopia Music Festival will make its festival debut on Super Bowl weekend, featuring 14 hours of live performances and interactive experiences that combine music and arts over the course of two days.
WHO: Hosted by: VEW Live! Musical performances by: Cardi B; Migos; Chris Brown; DJ Khaled; Megan Thee Stallion; Gunna and more. Visit vewtopia.com for updated artist lineup.
WHAT: Music and Arts Festival
WHEN: Friday, Jan. 31 to Saturday, Feb. 1
WHERE: Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, Florida.
ADMISSION: Two-day tickets are currently on sale for $99. Visit vewtopia.com to purchase tickets.
HOLLYWOOD
“29th annual Taste of the NFL’s Party with a Purpose”
The Taste of the NFL’s annual star-studded strolling wine and food event will bring together exceptional cuisine; over 40 prominent chefs from around the country; NFL players; coaches; legends; celebrities and more, all to support the fight against hunger. The nationwide fundraising campaign’s net proceeds directly support food banks nationwide. The event will feature a chef from each NFL city serving their signature dish alongside a current or alumni NFL player.
WHO: The team of national guest hosts for 2020 includes: Coach Don Shula serving as the National Honorary Chair; Chef Andrew Zimmern – National Culinary Host; Chef Adam Richman – Florida Culinary Host and Ben Leber as the National Player Host.
WHAT: Food made by chefs from cities of the Super Bowl teams -- San Francisco, California and Kansas City, Missouri. For full menu, visit www.tasteofthenfl.com/event-menu
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 1
WHERE: Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 S. Ocean Drive, Hollywood, Florida.
ADMISSION: Tickets can be purchased at www.tasteofthenfl.com/tickets