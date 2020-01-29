Every football player's dream is not only to win a Super Bowl but to win one in their hometown.
If you thought that the Super Bowl LIV wouldn’t feature a player from South Florida especially a player from Miami-Dade County, just think again.
Miami Carol City Senior High School alumnus Rashad Fenton will be participating in Super Bowl LIV this year. He is a rookie defensive back for the Kanas City Chiefs. After being the 28th pick in the sixth round – 201st overall in the 2019 NFL Draft – Fenton is still living the dream.
In his rookie season, Fenton has reached a milestone that many players never do during their time in the NFL. “I’m still in a dream right now and I haven’t woken up,” Fenton said during Super Bowl opening night activities at Marlins Stadium Monday.
Fenton remembers the moment he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.
“It was a blessing. I ran out the house, screamed and let the whole neighborhood know I got drafted when I received that phone call,” Fenton said. “I really thought I wasn’t going to get drafted as it was near the end of the draft and I was getting ready to work out to begin my career as an undrafted player. But that phone call changed everything.”
Fenton’s journey to the National Football League started at the North Dade Optimist. He played Optimist football for the North Dade Bulldogs and several teams in the South Florida Youth Football League, which is responsible for producing today’s NFL superstar talent such as Dalvin Cook and Teddy Bridgewater. Fenton participated in a halftime football match while playing for the North Dade Bulldogs at then-Pro Player Stadium, which is now Hard Rock Stadium when he was younger and is just a few days away from playing in the biggest game of his life.
Fenton expresses pride for Miami Carol City Senior High School. Fenton was a Chief in high school and is now a Chief in the NFL.
“It’s a big pride; I transferred to Carol City my 11th grade year and I really realized that everyone who went to Carol City has school pride,” Fenton said. “I would be wearing a Carol City shirt under this uniform I have on now if I could.”
As he makes his way back home to Miami, Fenton knows that he has the home crowd cheering for him. He sends greetings to his mom, Shay, his dad and a special shout out to the entire Carol City family and coaches.
Fenton was a three-star prospect out of high school and made the All-County team as a first team selection his senior season. He then went on to attend the University of South Carolina as he rose up through the ranks to become South Carolina’s top defensive back his senior season.
The most important takeaway for Fenton during his rookie season in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs was to stay on point when it came to his position as a defensive back. “I wanted to keep up with the veterans and that just because I was a rookie this year doesn’t give me an excuse to slack off,” he said.