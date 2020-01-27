Miami Gardens will play host to the inaugural Vewtopia Music Festival taking place during Super Bowl Weekend. Just a mile away from the Hard Rock Stadium, this two-day music festival will allow guests of all ages to experience live performances, art exhibits, culinary demonstrations, kid zones and more.
The star-studded line-up will feature over 15 of the biggest names in pop, urban, Latin and Caribbean music, a direct reflection and celebration of the diversity of the host city, Miami Gardens. Live performances from recording artists Cardi B, Migos, Chris Brown, Safaree, Afro B, Burna Boy, Squash and others are the highlight of the festival.
VewLive! partnered with SuperFest, along with some of the most sought-after names in festival production, including organizers from Rolling Loud Music Festival and Ultra Music Festival to put this together. All in one location, in the heart of Miami Gardens there will be over 50 artists performing, over 100 parties and events onsite at SuperFest Miami Live and over 600,000 expected to be in attendance.
“The beauty of this partnership is that two Miami natives have united to show the world what it is like to live and play in the city of Miami Gardens,” said Ted Lucas, SuperFest Miami Live’s executive producer.
The merging of Vewtopia and SuperFest Miami Live will allow ticketed attendees to not only enjoy the music festival, but also all of the family-friendly activities SuperFest Miami Live has to offer. This includes access to the fan village, which highlights Miami’s culture, food and families with the inclusion of a carnival.
“The positive impact of hosting yet another Super Bowl in Miami Gardens makes a difference but creating experiences for those visitors while here will generate additional positive exposure to the ever-changing city,” said Super Bowl Host Committee Chairman Rodney Barreto. “Having all these people come in and travel ... sure, the stadium only hosts 65,000, but you’re going to have 200,000 people traveling to the region.”
Vewtopia will be streamed live, allowing viewers the ability to interact and experience the event from anywhere in the world.
“VewLive! Has been responsible for some of the country’s largest concert experiences, but none are as exciting as this,” said Ryan Burke, founder of the Vewtopia Festival. “Amazing things don’t just belong on South Beach; we are honored to bring this dynamic event to the city of Miami Gardens.”
Two-day passes start at $149.
WHEN: Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1
WHERE: SuperFest Miami LIVE
19199 NW 27TH Ave., Miami Gardens
For more information on Vewtopia Music Festival and Super Bowl Fest Miami, visit https://www.superfestmiami.com