If you’re a sweet potato lover, this recipe is hard to resist. It's a twist on the traditional waffle that's a snap to prepare. While fresh ingredients are always preferred, using instant Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes makes this Sunday brunch main dish quick and easy, but no less special. With no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, Honest Earth is made with sweet potatoes, brown sugar and real butter. It's available at Walmart and Amazon.com among other select retailers.
Serve with whipped cream and berry compote. Nobody will know you didn't spend all morning in the kitchen to make this gorgeous dish!
SWEET POTATO WAFFLES WITH WHIPPED CREAM AND BERRY COMPOTE
Yield: 4 large waffles
INGREDIENTS
Waffles:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 eggs, separated
- 3/4 cup 2% milk
- 1 pouch Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus additional for brushing on waffle iron, divided
Berry Compote:
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1 cup blackberries
- 1 cup blueberries
- 2-3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 dash lemon zest or juice
- Whipped cream
PREPARATION
- Preheat waffle iron to medium heat.
- In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt.
- In separate bowl, blend egg yolks (reserve whites), milk, sweet potatoes and 2 tablespoons oil until smooth.
- Add flour mixture to wet mixture; blend until no clumps remain.
- In separate bowl, whip reserved egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold egg whites gently into batter.
- Using pastry brush, oil waffle iron then add batter and cook until waffle removes easily. Repeat with remaining batter.
To make berry compote:
- Wash raspberries, blackberries and blueberries; drain but do not dry.
- In small saucepan over medium-low heat, warm berries.
- Add sugar and lemon zest or juice. Cook until berries have broken down and juice reaches low simmer.
- Serve warm over waffles and top with whipped cream.