A cappella group Take 6 will be the final act to perform this season at South Florida’s Pinecrest Gardens’ JazzAid Live concert series on April 10 at 8 p.m. in the Banyan Bowl.
The sextet is often described as a gospel group, but it has crossed most musical genres, from straight jazz and pop to adult R&B, doo wop and blues. The fine-tuned vocal orchestra began in 1980 and consists of Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley. Inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2014, Take 6 also has earned eight Grammy Awards as well as Dove Awards, a Soul Train Award and nominations for NAACP Image awards.
In 2018, the group released their 16th album, titled "Iconic,"and debuted a PBS special alongside The Manhattan Transfer called "The Summit." They've performed with legends such as Stevie Wonder, Brian Wilson, Ben E. King, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Al Jarreau, Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles and Whitney Houston.
Due to the pandemic and social distancing requirements, JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl is available via pay-per-view, livestream only.
Ticket cost is $15 for this final performance; purchase them online at PinecrestGardens.org/JazzAid.
Now in its 11th year, Pinecrest Gardens’ all-star jazz series has brought some of jazz music’s hottest and biggest names to South Florida. This year's series benefits the COVID-19 food relief efforts of celebrated chef José Andrés’ nonprofit organization, World Central Kitchen.