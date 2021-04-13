They sang a cappella, danced, played instruments and simply rocked the Banyan Bowl amphitheater last Saturday – Take 6 performed gospel, pop and classic R&B tunes at Pinecrest Gardens to close out the South Florida venue's annual JazzAid Live series. Crowd favorites came from their 2018 CD, "Iconic," which covers classic hits from Eric Clapton, Stevie Wonder, Al Jarreau and many others.

