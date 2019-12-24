Hundreds of residents packed into the Betty T. Ferguson Amphitheater in Miami Gardens for Music in the Park on Dec. 6. The audience clapped their hands and tapped their feet as Leon Foster Thomas and Groove Soul Band captivated the crowd during the free, semiannual concert sponsored by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan, the Sunshine Jazz Organization, Miami Gardens Councilwoman Katrina Wilson and the Miami-Dade Cultural Affairs Department.
“We had such an amazing show,” Jordan said. “I was thrilled to feature jazz, soul, and R&B at this Music in the Park concert.”
Foster Thomas, who has a Bachelor of Music degree from Florida Memorial University and a Master of Music degree from Florida International University, treated the audience to his signature blend of Caribbean roots with the harmonic and improvisational complexities of jazz.
For the second part of the show, the Groove Soul Band gave a soulful performance that brought the concertgoers to their feet as they danced to classic hit songs from artists such as Maxwell, Betty Wright, and the Isley Brothers.
The next Music in the Park concert is scheduled for May 1.