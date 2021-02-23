'Izzy' takes a fresh look at Black history
By Dr. Sybil C. Mitchell, The New Tri-State Defender
“It was Dr. King who said, ‘A riot is the language of the unheard,’” said Mia J. Davis, author and creator of the character “Izzy.”
“That was his ‘Other America’ speech delivered at Stanford University (on April 14, 1967). I think it all resonated with us as the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked nationwide protests, some of them spiraling into violence and arson.”
Davis recalled the incubator in which “The Adventures of Izzy” was born.
“While our children were locked down in the midst of a global pandemic, we all watched with horror as George Floyd’s life was squeezed out of him by a policeman’s knee,” Davis said. “We want our children to know their history, and to be proud of the strides we have made as a people.”
That’s where Izzy comes in.
She’s a girl with big dreams and an even bigger imagination, and young children take a fascinating journey with her as she explores the world. Along the way, Izzy discovers influential and significant people who have made a crucial impact on the world.
Davis lives with her family in Maryland, but she has Memphis roots. Her mother, Yolanda Michelle Fields, graduated from Central High School before matriculating at Tennessee State University. Fields relocated to the Washington, D.C., area, where she married and had Davis.
“I envision that children of every race and nationality will enjoy “The Adventures of Izzy,” but Izzy is a young, African American girl, and she looks like other African American children,” said Davis. “The famous individuals she finds along the way are African American as well. Now, more than ever, our children should know that they come from a dignified and accomplished people.
“The picture book was written to give young readers a guide to discovering the world around them. It is a world where dreamers can dream of the world as it should be, not the turbulent world we see all around us. How our children see themselves and the images they learn about will have a lasting impact on their self-worth.”
“Izzy” is Davis’ children’s author debut work, but she is hardly a novice writer. She is a contributing writer for several outlets, including Essence magazine, NBC, Afro-American Newspapers and other formats, both digital and print. She is also the founder of Color Vision, an organization that advocates for creativity in business and the workplace for women of color.
As Davis considered what to name her young character, she did not have to think long. She and husband, Isaiah Davis, have two daughters – Mackenzie, 13, and Isabelle, 18 months. Isabelle is the real-life “Izzy.”
“I knew I had to do something for my children, for all of our children,” said Davis. “Watching the descent into chaos this past summer made me feel helpless at times.
“Writing ‘Izzy’ made me feel powerful; that I was helping young children to get a very clear message: Each and every one of them is amazing, and anything is possible, despite what is transpiring around you.”
Davis added, “All of us must do something. A racial pandemic was laid bare for all the world to see. Our children must come to understand their history at a right, early age.
“Schools are limited in the Black history they teach. Resources are lacking. It’s up to all of us to do something about it. Representation matters. We must be the inspirers of our children.”
This article originally appeared in NNPA member publisher, The New Tri-State Defender.
Coloring success and Black history
By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA/Black Press USA
Amber Pickens is celebrating Black History Month in a big way.
The dancer, actress and singer has added author to her long list of titles with the release of “Blooming in Motion,” a coloring book that celebrates Black history in the performing arts through dance.
Pickens’ original illustrations honor nearly two dozen dance legends, including dancers and entertainers Alvin Ailey, Eartha Kitt and Debbie Allen, whom she met as a fourth grader.
“When I met her, my eyes were opened to the world of dance and so much more,” Pickens told NNPA Newswire.
“She planted other seeds like choreographing and producing and making sure to build our communities,” Pickens added.
Allen, the famed dancer, choreographer and actress, released a statement expressing her delight over being included in Pickens’ book.
“I am so proud to be included in Amber’s coloring book,” Allen wrote. “It is very important that young Black and brown girls see images of themselves that they can celebrate.”
Pickens said Allen often reminded her and other students to find ways to give back to their community.
She remarked that Allen opened a new world for her and others.
“She introduced us to teachers from all around the world,” Pickens recalled. “It was life-changing, it was powerful.”
A Juilliard School graduate, Pickens made her choreography directing debut in January at the Sundance Film Festival.
Her film, “Passing,” is based on Harlem, New York, in the 1920s.
Originally, the “Passing” role was intended for a friend, who thought Pickens would be better suited.
“Someone approached one of my friends and asked him if he was interested in a small project. He didn’t have any idea what it was,” Pickens recalled. “They did describe the type of dancer they wanted, and he pointed them to me.”
Written by Nella Larsen, “Passing” takes a close look at racial identity, racism and white privilege. Netflix has picked up the film, and it is expected to air in the coming months.
Pickens grew up in Dallas and began dancing at the age of 2. She said her mother wanted her to participate in activities that matched her high-energy level. She performed in church and at school and later earned a scholarship to Debbie Allen’s dance camp.
Pickens said she spent her summers in New York attending Broadway camps, the Alvin Ailey dance studios and taking voice lessons. She also closely studied her mentor, Allen, and desired to emulate her success.
“She taught us how to focus, how to shut everything out and how important all of that was,” Pickens stated. “I learned so much from her, and I want to do the same for others. Give back.”
In 2011, Pickens received an invite to study at Juilliard. She graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s in fine arts and later made her Broadway debut in Cirque du Soleil’s “Paramour.”
Additionally, Pickens has performed in “The Wrong Man” on stage and was also cast in the long-running television hit “Law & Order: SVU.”
In keeping a full calendar, Pickens hosts “Kickback & Chat with Amber Pickens,” a talk show broadcast on local cable television in Texas and state schools.
“I want people to realize that Black history is [American] history,” Pickens told NNPA Newswire. “[Black American heroes] helped to shape the world.”
She said her new coloring book shines a positive spotlight on African American dance and entertainment legends, adding, “Even as an adult, I do not hear about these individuals on a regular basis.”
“You have so many Black kids in the ballet world, and we’re forced to compare our bodies and our ways when we should be celebrating our differences and learning from each other, not questioning our beings,” she continued. “Coloring is such a joy, and it takes you away from what’s going on in the world and increases positivity in your life.”
The Children’s Trust Book Corner: I Am Every Good Thing
By Selena Stanley, Miami Times Staff Writer
I am smart. I am loyal. I am funny. I am special.
Affirmations are a powerful tool. Just hearing these positive words could build one up. On the flip side, negative statements can leave scars that last forever. Derrick Barnes and Gordon C. James, award-winning children’s author and illustrator, understand the power of words, and use them for good in their newest book.
“I Am Every Good Thing” features a confident narrator that knows exactly who he is. He is a good friend, a creative thinker and capable of anything he sets his mind to – a great young boy. Colorful and imaginative illustrations depict the main character doing both everyday activities and performing wondrous feats. One moment he’s playing with his sister; the next he’s flying like a superhero.
The main character never doubts himself and is not afraid to tell you who he is. Every page of the book is filled with positive affirmations and relatable situations. Children will be able to place themselves in the narrator's shoes and also aspire to his fearlessness.
The author-illustrator duo dedicated the book to their sons and well-known Black men who have tragically lost their lives. Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown and a few others are named. The book not only promotes the self-love that all children need, but it's also a timely reminder to young Black boys of their worth. Barnes and James seem to assert, "you are not what you hear on TV. You are not what others may say."
The book has already garnered critical acclaim, winning the NCTE Charlotte Huck Award for outstanding fiction for children. Barnes and James are no strangers to this type of recognition – their first joint effort, “Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut,” was awarded the Newberry Honor, the Caldecott Honor and two Coretta Scott King Honors. Barnes is also the author of the New York Times bestseller “The King of Kindergarten.”
Published by Nancy Paulson Books, “I Am Every Good Thing” is best for children ages 3 -7. It can be found at all major book retailers, including Wal-Mart, Target and Amazon.com, for $16.19-$17.99.