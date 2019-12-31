When looking at “The Bachelorette’s" star, Rachel Lindsay, anyone can see she's glowing.
Is it because she's a lovestruck newlywed or is it her beauty routine?
Maybe it's both. The Miami resident recently co-hosted the grand opening of Ideal Image Medspa in Midtown Miami where she chatted about both beauty and love.
Lindsay said she constantly travels to different cities including Los Angeles, New York City and back to her home in Miami, which causes her skin to face many different climates and weather conditions, leading to“unavoidable dryness.”
Although her location may change, her beauty routine remains the same.
“I try to use a creamier face wash, then use a serum that has vitamins A, C, and E in it to help with pigmentation and dark spots,” she said. “Then I apply as much moisturizer as possible.”
Lindsay said the HydraFacial at Ideal Image MedSpa has also become a key part of her beauty routine to help keep her skin hydrated and glowing throughout the duration of her trips.
“I am obsessed with getting facials, especially the HydraFacial,” she said. “The facial rejuvenates my skin, especially after traveling so much – my skin gets dry so easily. The facial pulls out all the impurities from my skin while replenishing it with nutrients and moisture. I leave the clinic absolutely glowing!”
Lindsay said she recommends the facials to everyone, including couples.
“It was [my husband] Bryan’s first time getting a facial and it was fun getting to experience that with him at Ideal Image MedSpa in Midtown Miami,” she said. “We learned so much about our skin and ways we can take care of it. It’s a fun learning and bonding experience. Besides, who doesn’t want to walk out into Miami absolutely glowing with your significant other?”
The reality star said she has not tried Botox but it is next on her list.
“My skin isn’t the same as it was 10 years ago, and I definitely want to start incorporating it into my preventative skincare routine,” she said.
Beauty, Marriage and Reality-TV
Lindsay said her beauty routine is pretty much the same both on- and off-camera.
“I make sure that I wash, tone, and moisturize my skin both on and off camera,” she said. “I will say that I wear very little makeup off camera. I believe it is nice to give your skin a break.”
The reality star said she would describe her “Bachelorette” experience as “worth it.”
“I came into it skeptical and it changed my life completely for the better,” she said. “I have changed careers, married, and moved to a different state. I never thought this is where I would be at 34, but I have no regrets and I am the happiest I have ever been.”
After Bryan Abasolo, a Miami-native, proposed to Lindsay on The Bachelorette in 2017, the couple got married in August. Earlier this year, the couple moved to Miami.
“Married life is great,” she said. “I married my best friend. We are supportive of one another and have the best time just building our future together.”