Spine straight, shoulders back, arms at sides, feet pointing front.
Atten-TION! There you stood with your fellow soldiers, all in formation, upright and alert, waiting for words of release from your position. Chevrons on a uniform indicate who has rank and can set you “at ease.” Ribbons are significant, pins can tell tales but skin color, posits Beth Bailey in “An Army Afire,” well, that should have no bearing here.
From the beginning, “Black men ... fought in America’s armies” though for decades they did so mostly in segregated units. The idea of equality occasionally surfaced before President Harry S. Truman moved to desegregate America’s military in 1948, but nothing lasted and separation of races in the ranks continued until serious efforts were put forth. Even then, some experts continued to predict “massive resistance to racial integration.”
By the mid-1960s, when Black Americans were fighting for civil rights and Black soldiers were being drafted into the Army to fight in Vietnam, the issues of equality seemed to expand on two continents. Maj. Lavell Merritt made news in 1968 when he took the Army to task, forcing President Lyndon B. Johnson to see “that we do have race problems.”
In the months to come, “Racially charged violence exploded throughout the army …” writes Bailey, and by the 1970s, “race was tearing the army apart.”
This didn’t go unnoticed by politicians; in fact, Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara “did mean to use the full power of the Department of Defense to bring about change.”
There wasprogress, but there was a story behind every bit of forward movement: The Army wasn’t the only place where issues of racism lurked. Racism continued in the whole country and until the problem was addressed off military posts as well as on, here and abroad, inequality would be around despite everything the Army tried to do.
Even today, says Bailey, “Fundamental questions remain. New questions have emerged. But the affirmative actions to which the US Army committed itself in the 1970s continue to provide the institutional framework for solutions.”
Here’s a sentence you should not take lightly: “An Army Afire” is probably not going to be anybody’s idea of a beach read. It’s interesting, but it will demand a fully-engaged brain or you’ll be lost within a few pages.
Part of that may come from the nonlinear way this tale is told. Bailey shares a wide story that necessitates some looseness in timeline, which can both clarify and confuse, depending on a reader’s previous knowledge of the subject. That’s not to say that you need to be a Ph.D. to read this book, but a working knowledge of the Vietnam War and/or politics from the Johnson and Nixon administrations will help.
Having said that, though, surprisingly, a casual browsing through this book may yield a reward, too, in the small stories that stack up to form a bigger picture for veterans or fighters for equality. “An Army Afire” is history, and heavy-duty at that, but it still might capture your attention.
“An Army Afire: How the US Army Confronted Its Racial Crisis in the Vietnam Era” by Beth Bailey. 341 pages. The University of North Carolina Press. $35.