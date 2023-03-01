Three-time Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis is returning to South Florida with his award-winning group. The Branford Marsalis Quartet stops at the Knight Concert Hall for the Adrienne Arsht Center’s classic Jazz Roots series March 3 at 8 p.m.
The renowned group, formed in 1986 after finishing a tour with Sting, initially began with pianist Kenny Kirkland and Marsalis, who later brought in bassist Bob Hurst and drummer Jeff Watts. The quartet has undergone waves of changes as members leave and other ones join. This current group has existed since 2010 and includes pianist Joey Calderazzo, bassist Eric Revis and drummer Justin Faulkner.
The celebrated ensemble has been revered for its uncompromising interpretations of original compositions, jazz and popular classics for more than three decades.Although not a niche band, the quartet strives to perform authentic jazz music while still playing a wide range, from modern to traditional.
“What we wanted to do as a group was become like many anthropologists and go back to start and understand the music in the ’20s and ’30s as a gateway to what we’re doing now,” said Marsalis.
Jazz developed at a crucial cultural time when it was a popular belief, according to Marsalis, that Black people were incapable of inventing or doing anything worthy in the musical entertainment field other than singing and dancing. Black men and women of the era resisted the notion of simply singing gleeful songs meant for partying and entertainment, and sought appreciation for their intellectual heft in music toward the end of World War I.
Its early sound is what Marsalis uses to indicate the authenticity of jazz and jazz players. The musician witnessed jazz artists' disconnect with that early sound and how it created pivotal shifts in the genre.
Marsalis highlights that the Pentecostal Church swing beat was at the center of 1920s and 1930s jazz; as the genre began to shift, musicians did not understand the Pentecostal beat as a central part of the music. The new movement of jazz rejected the music of the time that did not represent the contemporary ideological aesthetic.
“The music began to take an intellectual turn, which was positive, but it got away from the roots of jazz, which was, in my opinion, the negative side effect,” said Marsalis.
Marsalis’ long history in the music industry has solidified him as a legendary and highly esteemed musician, a title he did not expect to have at this stage in his life.
The saxophonist grew up in the birthplace of jazz, New Orleans, part of a legacy musical family. He eventually established a quintet in 1982 with his younger brother, Wynton, as his interest in jazz flourished.
Marsalis began working in local bands to develop his style, where he went from playing the clarinet, alto, tenor and soprano saxophones to writing musical arrangements for the groups he was in as a teenager. He eventually honed his skills in his later twenties to the point where he collaborated with iconic American rock band the Grateful Dead and singer-songwriter Bruce Hornsby.
“My dad told me that ‘adventurism is a young man’s game, so while you’re young, go be adventurous,’” said Marsalis. “That’s what I did. I took gigs here and there, and people stupidly kept hiring me. I started getting better, and sometime in my late twenties I thought, maybe I could do this.”
While Marsalis played jazz with his brother and became known for his involvement in jazz music, he always preferred R&B and harbored a deep hate for jazz from a young age. He wasn’t angry, he says, but disliked it due to how different it was from much of what else he enjoyed as a young man.
It wasn’t until his early adult years that he began to develop a fascination with jazz while he was in college and later joined Art Blakey’s legendary Jazz Messengers. His musical palate evolved to include jazz, and he became enamored with what the genre encompassed.
“The thing that has always excited me about jazz is the sound, not the complication of it,” said Marsalis. “There’s a whole history of jazz that was not particularly complicated. The guys who fall in love with the complications struggle to play the earlier sounds because there's no mathematical paradigm.”
Marsalis and his band perform music from their vast catalog and their most recent Grammy-nominated album, “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul.” The quartet typically has two preset songs for their concerts and, after getting a sense of what the audience enjoys, plays according to the atmosphere produced by the crowd.
“Every audience is going to be different, so obviously, you’re not gonna play the same songs every night,” said Marsalis. “The audience can expect new music. We might not have a new album, but if they’re not really jazz fans, anything we play is new to them.”
Ultimately, Marsalis’ musical journey has paved a path for a career that’s taken him around the world; he’s returning to South Florida for the second time this year.
“In the back of my mind, I didn’t think this whole jazz thing would last, and I was fine with that,” said Marsalis. “I lived in New York for a while, performing with Patrice Rushen at a club owned by the Brecker Brothers. Eventually, I improved until I figured maybe I could keep doing this, and I did. But I thought I might have this really great story to tell my kids about my time in New York.”
Tickets to see the Branford Marsalis Quartet at the Arsht range from $45 to $125 and can be purchased at the venue’s box office by calling 305.949.6722 or online at ArshtCenter.org.