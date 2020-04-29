URGENT, Inc.'s postponed annual Bronze Bra Award ceremony will now take place through Zoom on Thursday, April 30, 2020, from 4:00 pm-6:00. The event is open to the public. To RSVP, pre-register here.
The coveted Bronze Bra Award is an integral part of URGENT, Inc's This Woman's Work production. The Bronze Bra Award honors women (and some men) who embody the characteristics of a great bra in serving their community. Since 2015, URGENT, Inc has been awarding outstanding individuals who have lifted others up, provided support, and helped move Miami forward in a positive direction.
This year's honored recipients include:
· Royal Caribbean, Sponsor of the Year
· Rory Lee, Community Partner of the Year
· Shedia Nelson, Trainer of the Year
· Principal Leonardo Mourino of Morningside K-8 Academy, School Partner of the Year
· Brianna Saffold, Alumni of the Year
· Surayyah Muhammad, Young Woman Rising of the Year
One honoree, Rory Lee, will recite her favorite poems, Happiness is Like a Butterfly and Don't Quit. Accomplished dancer and Artistic Director of URGENT, Inc. Nelson, who is honored as URGENT's Trainer of the Year, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to make a difference. She states, "Youth continue to inspire me to grow, innovate and transform as a teaching artist, educator and coach. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to affect so many amazing dynamic young people whom I've helped discover their hidden talents. There's nothing like an organization that believes in you and pushes you to grow; I am proud of this recognition."
The honorees will join the ranks of some of the most admired women (and men) in Miami-Dade County including Miami Dade Commissioner, Barbara Jordon (2019), City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon (2019), Stephanie Sylvestre, The Children's Trust (2018), Dr. Guerda Nichols, University of Miami (2017), and Miami-Dade County Public School Board Member Dr. Bendross-Mindingall (2016).
Another feature of the event includes an expo of youth talent. From among the ranks of URGENT's Film Arts Culture Entrepreneurship (FACE) and Rites of Passage Youth Media After School Program participants, they will share spoken word, video presentations, and a photo gallery. URGENT's programs are made possible by The Children's Trust.
FACE intern, Surayyah Muhammad, age 16 and a high school sophomore, will MC the event. Surayyah will also perform a spoken word piece and showcase her photography. She shares, "It is such an honor to be able to perform at this event. I hope everyone enjoys my poem, as it is very close to my heart.".
URGENT, Inc.'s. CEO, Saliha Nelson, is excited at the prospect of hosting the celebration online. She remarks, "This is new territory for us, but we have challenged ourselves to innovate in this area. We hope this event will help divert attention from the stay-at-home monotony by providing a fun, entertaining, and lively event."
Nelson added that as part of the event's fifth anniversary, the honorees have agreed to serve as professional mentors to the organization's high school interns. She says, "We are excited to see the evolution of meaningful engagement between our honorees and Miami's emerging talent."
The media is welcome to participate. For questions, contact stephanie@stephaniecreates.com or 305-710-2212.
URGENT, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) Miami, FL based youth and community development organization dedicated to empowering young minds to transform their communities. Guided by the principles of innovation, growth, and transformation, URGENT, Inc. sees young people as the drivers of change and works to provide empowering opportunities to create the next generation of social change agents. The Children's Trust generously funds Urgent, Inc. To learn more about Urgent, Inc., visit www.urgentinc.org.