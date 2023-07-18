The community’s No. 1 festival for family fun and valuable information about available programs and services for children and families is back for its 15th year.
After 10 years at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, The Children’s Trust shifted to a regional approach, hosting three annual neighborhood Family Expos instead of one. The traditional events paused but persevered through the pandemic with drive-thru options and reduced activities, but it’s been back in full swing since then.
Harkening back to its origins, this year’s free Expos are moving predominantly back indoors, rotating to different locations over the next three consecutive Saturdays. Children and families will be able to enjoy a host of games, activities and performances while collecting valuable information about easily accessible programs and services in air-conditioned facilities at Booker T. Washington Senior High School July 22, Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus July 29 and Florida Memorial University Aug. 5.
“The Family Expo connects families with The Children’s Trust’s extensive network of service programs and other dedicated community organizations,” said James Haj, Trust president and CEO. “The Expo is the premier destination where parents can discover a wealth of resources and opportunities for their children, including after-school programs, enrichment activities, nutrition education, injury prevention, support for children with special needs and KidCare outreach.”
Long considered to be the foremost back-to-school event in the county, backpacks and school materials will be given away for free while supplies last. Miami-Dade County Public Schools will host its usual extensive booths showcasing magnet programs and school resources that will help keep students on track throughout the academic year ahead.
While the indoor venues provide a new level of comfort, the Family Expos will continue to feature engaging outdoor activities and entertainment, from face painting and arts and crafts to food trucks, music and dancing.
Watch for blockbuster performances from some of The Children’s Trust’s funded arts programs, including finalists and winners of the Actors’ Playhouse Young Talent Big Dreams talent competition.
Returning this year is the UHealth Jackson Urgent Care Teddy Bear Clinic, where children can have their beloved bears “treated” by health professionals.
Uber vouchers are being offered for the first time to help families in need of transportation get to and from the event.
“By partnering with a ride-share service, we’ve taken additional steps to eliminate transportation barriers, making it even easier for families to attend the Family Expo event closest to them,” said Haj.
Vouchers will be good for up to $15 each way on the hours and days of Family Expos; terms and conditions apply. Go to the account section of the Uber app and click on “Wallet” to redeem the voucher, then scroll down to “Add Voucher code” and enter code FAMILYEXPO.
You’ll know you’ve arrived at the right place when you see the big Family Expo sign out front flanked by colorful stilt walkers, letting you know that your adventure is about to begin. Events run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We are thrilled that for a third year in a row, Miami Gardens is one of the sites of the Family Expo. FMU is a steadfast supporter of this event, which provides a fun and welcoming environment where families in our community can connect to essential programs that will empower them to thrive,” said Jaffus Hardrick, president of Florida Memorial University.
For more information, visit TheChildrensTrust.org/FamilyExpo.